Amdocs Management Limited: Telefónica Chile and Amdocs Establish Strategic Multi-Year Agreement to Accelerate Modernization and Business Agility in Chile

Designed to simplify technology operations and increase business agility, the partnership creates a stronger foundation for innovation and long-term modernization

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies today announced a multi-year managed services agreement with Telefónica Chile S.A. and Telefónica Moviles Chile S.A., companies operated by Millicom in Chile, marking a significant milestone in the companies' strategic relationship and establishing a foundation for broader collaboration opportunities across the region.

Under the agreement, Millicom's operations in Chile will leverage Amdocs' full-stack business support systems and operations support systems, supported by AI-driven application management, operations services, and software factory expertise. Together, these capabilities will accelerate the delivery of enhancements, new functionality and change requests, help Millicom streamline technology operations, and respond more quickly to evolving business and customer needs.

"Amdocs has demonstrated strong partnership, flexibility and creativity in supporting the operation in Chile, as we continue optimizing our operations following our acquisition stake of Telefónica Chile," said Christophe Eyquem, CIO, Millicom. "Through this agreement, we aim to simplify our product portfolio, improve operational efficiency, accelerate time to market, and strengthen service performance across the business."

Designed to support Millicom's long-term modernization strategy in Chile, the engagement creates a more agile operating model that simplifies technology operations, accelerates innovation, and strengthens the company's ability to respond to evolving business and customer needs.

"Millicom has a clear vision to simplify and strengthen its operations in Chile while building a more agile, efficient, and customer-focused business," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy, Amdocs. "We're proud to support that vision by helping Millicom improve operational efficiency, accelerate innovation, and build a scalable foundation for long-term growth. Through our expertise in managed services, automation, and AI-driven operations, we're helping Millicom move faster and deliver greater value to its customers. Together, we're building a long-term partnership focused on delivering innovation, operational excellence, and better customer outcomes."

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About Amdocs

Amdocs helps the world's leading communications and media companies deliver exceptional customer experiences through reliable, efficient, and secure operations at scale. We provide software products and services that embed intelligence into how work runs across business, IT, and network domains - delivering measurable outcomes in customer experience, network performance, cloud modernization, and revenue growth. With our talented people, and more than 40 years of experience running mission-critical systems around the globe, Amdocs runs billions of transactions daily. Our technology is relied on every day, connecting people worldwide and advancing a more inclusive, connected world. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Amdocs is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: DOX) and reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, changes to trade policies including tariffs and trade restrictions, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed on December 15, 2025, and for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on February 17, 2026, and for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 on May 26, 2026.

Media Contacts

Mallory Smith

Amdocs Public Relations

Mallory.smith@amdoc.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/telef%c3%b3nica-chile-and-amdocs-establish-strategic-multi-year-agreem-1208977