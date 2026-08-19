Minneapolis, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2026) - Despite significant investments in safety programs, many organizations continue to struggle with one of the most difficult challenges in Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS): building a workplace culture where safety becomes part of everyday decision-making rather than simply another compliance requirement.

To help address that challenge, U.S. Compliance (USC) has released Building a Strong Safety Culture: The 5 C's of Workplace Safety. This new book serves as a practical guide that gives leaders a framework for creating sustainable safety cultures that improve employee engagement, reduce organizational risk and strengthen business performance.

Written by Dr. Kevin Weaver, vice president of strategy at USC, the book draws from decades of experience working alongside manufacturers, construction companies and industrial organizations to identify five foundational elements shared by organizations with exceptional safety cultures: Commitment, Compliance, Culture, Champions and Costs, providing leaders with actionable strategies to move beyond regulatory compliance toward a lasting culture of safety.

"Safety culture and operational performance go together," said Jim Ginther, CEO of U.S. Compliance. "The companies that do this well see it in their quality, their retention and their bottom line. They also understand that getting there takes more than regulatory compliance. It takes a leadership commitment that influences decisions at every level."

Rather than focusing solely on OSHA regulations or compliance checklists, the book emphasizes leadership behaviors, employee engagement, accountability and organizational alignment-areas that research and experience have shown are essential to achieving long-term safety excellence.

"Strong safety cultures don't happen by accident," said Dr. Weaver. "They are intentionally built through thousands of decisions leaders make over time. We wrote this book to give organizations a practical framework they can begin using immediately, regardless of where they are in their safety journey."

One story featured in the book illustrates the impact of those decisions. Years before an F4 tornado struck one of U.S. Compliance's manufacturing clients, company leaders invested in emergency preparedness, storm shelters and annual drills. When the tornado devastated the facility, approximately 150 employees safely sheltered as instructed without injury, a reminder that the most important safety investments are often made long before they're ever needed.

Building a Strong Safety Culture: The 5 C's of Workplace Safety is intended for EHS professionals, plant managers, executives, operations leaders, supervisors and business owners seeking practical ways to strengthen safety culture while improving operational performance.

To learn more about how to get a copy of the book, visit the U.S. Compliance book page.

U.S. Compliance is a nationwide provider of Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS) solutions, serving more than 2,200 manufacturers and construction companies across North America.



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About U.S. Compliance

U.S. Compliance is a leading provider of Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) solutions, serving more than 2,200 organizations across North America. Through its unique Compliance as a Service (CaaS) model, the company helps manufacturers and other industrial organizations simplify regulatory compliance, strengthen workplace safety, protect the environment and improve business performance through experienced EHS professionals, strategic guidance and practical solutions.

About Dr. Kevin Weaver

Dr. Kevin Weaver, vice president of EHS strategy at U.S. Compliance, brings more than 30 years of environmental, health and safety (EHS) experience across the manufacturing sector, with deep expertise in safety culture development, regulatory risk management and management system implementation including ISO 45001 and ISO 14001. He is the author of Building a Strong Safety Culture: The 5 C's of Workplace Safety, and a recognized national speaker who has guided thousands of industry professionals through high-stakes EHS challenges, from EPA investigations and chemical incident response to the day-to-day leadership habits that keep safety programs alive between audits. His work helps manufacturing leaders move beyond checkbox compliance toward cultures where employees look out for one another on every shift.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310306

Source: U.S. Compliance