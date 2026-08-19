True, the premier global executive talent platform powered by data, AI, and sector expertise, announced today the launch of True Forensic Referencing, a new executive intelligence capability designed to help investors, boards, and executive teams make more informed leadership decisions before high-stakes investments, new business relationships, and governance milestones. The firm also announced the appointment of Christopher Jaros as Partner to build and lead the offering, bringing nearly two decades of experience in investigative due diligence, law, and executive intelligence. The new capability expands True's executive intelligence platform, complementing the firm's executive search, assessment, and leadership advisory services with deeper investigative insight when leadership decisions carry the greatest strategic and financial impact.

True Forensic Referencing gives investors and boards a more complete picture of executive leaders through structured, confidential conversations with high-signal sources across an executive's full career. The offering surfaces consistent behavioral patterns, for example, how executives build teams, navigate pressure, make decisions, and are experienced by the people around them over time. What emerges is not a reference call. It is leadership intelligence that sharpens conviction ahead of a deal or key decision, and informs the talent and strategic planning that follows.

"Post-close leadership surprises are one of the most consistent and most preventable sources of value erosion in private equity and high-stakes corporate decisions. Investors apply extraordinary rigor to the business, but often crave for more due diligence on the people running them. That gap has consequences, and they tend to show up at the worst possible moment," said Sam McGrath, Global GM, True Search. "True Forensic Referencing exists to close that gap. Christopher has spent his career helping clients navigate complex situations and answer questions with precision and objectivity, and what he's building at True gives them a powerful new advantage when the stakes are highest."

Christopher will build and lead the Forensic Referencing offering, bringing two decades of experience in investigative due diligence, law, and executive intelligence. He joins True from a partner role at a boutique global investigations firm in New York where he helped build and lead the business intelligence practice, and he has been ranked by Chambers Partners as a leading practitioner in crisis and risk management for global investigative due diligence. Prior to that, he practiced law for more than a decade, including as a partner at a major global law firm, handling complex civil and criminal matters and federal regulatory investigations.

"True is already in the room when the most consequential leadership decisions are made. Growing the Forensic Referencing offering will allow True to extend its impact to a different phase of executive evaluation, before key investment and partnership decisions are made," said Christopher Jaros. "True has developed extraordinary relationships not only with its clients, but also with an enormous network of executives around the world. Coupled with True's best-in-class technology platform, we will have the opportunity to deliver insights to clients when they matter most in a way that others cannot. That's what drew me to True."

ABOUT TRUE

True is the most trusted executive talent management platform powered by unmatched data, technology, and global expertise. Products and services include True Search for executive recruiting with TrueBridge for fractional and interim placements; and True Talent Labs to strengthen leadership teams through coaching and assessment. Thrive, a modern Talent CRM, while SearchEssentials brings tech-enabled precision to hiring.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260819898553/en/

Contacts:

Jillian Ruggieri Senior Director, Communications

jillian.ruggieri@trueplatform.com