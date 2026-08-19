Artizent Inc.: Artizent Achieves AWS AI Services Competency

EDISON, N.J., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artizent, a global enterprise engineering company focused on cloud, data, software, quality engineering, and AI-enabled transformation for enterprises, announced that it has achieved the AWS AI Services Competency in the Agentic AI Consulting Services category. With deep expertise in regulated industries, Artizent helps organizations modernize and scale with confidence. This designation recognizes that Artizent has demonstrated expertise in delivering solutions that impact the bottom line. Artizent brings expertise in designing, building, and deploying enterprise-grade agentic AI solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS) that help customers achieve their AI transformation goals.

Achieving the AWS AI Services Competency in the Agentic AI Consulting Services category differentiates Artizent as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized agentic AI strategy, architecture, and implementation consulting services designed to help enterprises adopt, develop, and deploy complex projects on AWS. To receive the designation, APN members must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions on AWS.

"Artizent is proud to achieve the AWS AI Services Competency in the Agentic AI Consulting Services category," said Milan Bhatt, Chief Executive Officer, Artizent. "This recognition validates our ability to help enterprises move beyond AI pilots and build production-grade agentic AI systems that are secure, scalable, and governed. By combining our deep AI engineering expertise with the breadth of AWS AI services, we enable customers to modernize operations, accelerate innovation, and realize measurable business outcomes."

The real promise of AI is in accelerating innovation. Artizent helps enterprises design, build, and operationalize agentic AI solutions on AWS that automate complex workflows, augment decision-making, and accelerate software and business process modernization. Using Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Q, Amazon SageMaker AI, and other AWS AI services, Artizent delivers secure, enterprise-ready AI solutions with governance, observability, and responsible AI practices built-in. Its AI engineering capabilities span AI strategy, intelligent automation, application modernization, data engineering, and domain-specific AI solutions across financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and other regulated industries.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About Artizent

Artizent is an enterprise engineering company built for mission-critical transformation. We help organizations modernize core platforms, engineer better software, unlock trusted data, strengthen cloud foundations, elevate quality, and apply AI where it delivers measurable business value.

Focused on banking, financial services, insurance, and other regulated industries, Artizent works with enterprises where technology must perform at scale - with precision, resilience, and accountability.

With a global delivery footprint across the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Serbia, and India, we combine engineering excellence with disciplined execution to help enterprises move faster, operate smarter, and build for what's next.

Media contact:

Artizent Inc.

Public Relations

+1 (732) 985-9533

marketing@artizent.com

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