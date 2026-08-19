Sokolove Law Reaches $6 Billion in Asbestos and Mesothelioma Recoveries Nationwide

Over 45 Years of Fighting for Families Harmed by Asbestos Exposure

CHESTNUT HILL, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / Sokolove Law, a leading asbestos law firm , has surpassed $6 billion in recoveries for clients affected by mesothelioma, lung cancer, and other asbestos-related diseases.

The milestone caps more than 45 years of asbestos litigation spanning all 50 states, a period in which the firm has helped thousands of individuals and families seek justice from the asbestos-related companies responsible for their suffering.

"This number belongs to our clients," said Managing Attorney Ricky LeBlanc. "For decades, companies sold products they knew could kill the people who used them. Every recovery represents a family that refused to let those actions go unanswered."

Asbestos cases are uniquely challenging to litigate, as illnesses like mesothelioma can take 20 to 50 years to develop after exposure. By the time someone is diagnosed, tracing the source of their exposure often requires reconstructing decades-old work histories and identifying companies that have since merged, reorganized, or gone out of business.

To close that gap, the firm maintains an extensive warehouse of evidence on asbestos-containing products, the companies that produced them, and where they were used, allowing mesothelioma attorneys to trace exposures decades later.

"We have years of research and file drawers full of evidence that will show us what products contained asbestos," said LeBlanc. "Then it's a matter of figuring out which of those products you were exposed to. It could be one. It could be 85 or 100."

The stakes are highest for military families: Veterans account for around 33% of U.S. mesothelioma diagnoses due to the military's historical use of asbestos in ships, aircraft, and barracks. The $1.8 billion Sokolove Law has recovered for veterans comes from product manufacturers - not from the government or the military.

"Before the settlements started coming in, we didn't know where our next meal would come from," said the wife of a U.S. Army veteran represented by the firm. "When the first check arrived, I can remember how relieved I was, knowing that we didn't have to worry about the electricity being shut off."

Some of the past settlements and verdicts Sokolove Law clients recovered include:

Over $40 million for a U.S. Navy veteran in Washington

$14.55 million for a California farmer

$13.82 million for a South Carolina client

$11.26 million for a California military veteran

$10.53 million for a North Carolina construction worker

$11.49 million to a Florida demolition worker

With roughly 3,000 Americans diagnosed with mesothelioma each year and new cases expected for decades due to the disease's latency, the firm says the milestone is a marker, not an endpoint.

Since 1979, Sokolove Law has provided free case reviews for clients affected by mesothelioma and other asbestos-related diseases nationwide.

About Sokolove Law

Sokolove Law is a national personal injury law firm headquartered in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Since 1979, the firm has helped people across the U.S. pursue justice and compensation in cases involving mesothelioma, birth injury, sexual abuse, nursing home neglect, and dangerous pharmaceuticals and devices, securing over $10 billion total. By helping clients nationwide, Sokolove Law aims to make the legal system accessible to everyone. Learn more at www.sokolovelaw.com .

Media Contact:

Audrey Fisher

Audrey@SokoloveLaw.com

SOURCE: Sokolove Law

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sokolove-law-reaches-6-billion-in-asbestos-and-mesothelioma-reco-1209227