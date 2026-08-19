Telestream LLC: Telestream and ScorePlay Turn Live Sports into Immediate Fan Engagement and Monetization

Strategic partnership powers a new live sports workflow that makes every captured moment available for discovery, publishing, and commercial activation in near real-time.

NEVADA CITY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / Telestream , a global leader in media workflow technologies, today announced a strategic partnership with ScorePlay , the AI-powered media infrastructure that sport runs on, bringing together industry-leading live ingest with best-in-class sports media management. Already supporting some of the world's premier international sporting events, professional leagues, and major broadcasters, the combined Telestream and ScorePlay workflow makes every captured moment immediately available, enabling rights holders to engage audiences, activate sponsors, and maximize the value of every sporting moment.

The collaboration combines Telestream's trusted Vantage-powered live capture, ingest and media processing capabilities with ScorePlay's ability to make that content usable anywhere. Files created on-premise are instantly accessible from anywhere in the world, in real time, for broadcasters, editors, social and digital teams, and commercial partners.

"The instant replay has taken on dramatically new meaning in the digital age, with fans expecting to see game highlights across social media channels within moments of it happening," said Charlie Dunn, Executive Vice President of Products at Telestream. "It's an entirely new way to engage audiences, whether you're a sports team looking to amp up your digital presence, an advertiser looking to capitalize on a shared cultural moment, or a broadcaster looking to deliver the best multi-channel viewing experience."

"But the shelf life of those moments is short, and it matters how quickly production teams can get content to partners," Dunn added. "With the combined power of Telestream and ScorePlay, those clips are at your fingertips instantly, which means you're getting it in front of audiences when their interest is at its peak. In the attention economy, the fastest to hit the timeline wins."

Whether it's a game-winning goal, a championship celebration, or a record-breaking performance, the speed at which that moment becomes available determines how effectively organizations can engage fans, activate sponsors, support broadcasters, and maximize the value of their media rights.

Instead of waiting for files to be transferred, organized and manually distributed, every captured moment is automatically ingested, enriched with AI-powered metadata, and immediately available for clipping, editing, publishing and distribution across broadcast, digital, social and commercial channels. The result is a faster, more intelligent content supply chain that enables sports organizations to respond while fan excitement and commercial value are at their highest.

"Live sports organizations need workflows that are powerful enough for broadcast requirements, flexible enough for digital teams, and simple enough for distributed users to access and operate in real time," said Victorien Tixier, co-founder and CEO, ScorePlay. "ScorePlay was built to give sports organizations a modern media infrastructure for managing and monetizing content. By integrating with Telestream, we're giving our customers a powerful live workflow that connects high-resolution, industrial-grade ingest, proxy access, real-time clipping, and archive creation inside a single sports-focused platform."

The partnership builds on the proven strengths of both companies. Telestream delivers the battle-tested live ingest, media processing and AI-driven workflow automation used throughout the world's leading media organizations, while ScorePlay provides the AI-powered sports media management platform relied upon by premier sports organizations to organize, discover and distribute content at scale.

Together, the companies are redefining the role of instant replay in modern sports production, unlocking new opportunities for fan engagement, sponsorship activation, and long-term content value.

The combined Telestream and ScorePlay solution is available immediately. Both companies will showcase the integrated workflow at IBC2026 in Amsterdam.

For more information, visit www.telestream.net and www.scoreplay.io .

Meet with Telestream at IBC2026

Telestream will showcase its lineup of media workflow solutions at IBC2026 (stand 7.B21 ). To schedule a meeting, visit the Telestream website .

Members of the media are invited to meet with Telestream at IBC2026. To schedule a press or analyst briefing, please contact Kristin Canders at kristin@grithaus.agency .

Download the Telestream ScorePlay press kit here .

About ScorePlay

ScorePlay is the AI-powered media infrastructure that sport runs on. Its platform gives sports organizations, leagues, and broadcasters one place to store, find, produce, and distribute their content. Trusted by more than 300 sports organizations worldwide, ScorePlay turns the content behind the game into published, commercializable media. For more information, visit scoreplay.io .

About Telestream

Telestream has been at the forefront of digital media innovation for nearly three decades, serving as the trusted partner behind some of the world's most mission-critical media operations. Its industry-leading test and measurement and media workflow solutions streamline operations and scale efficiently across the entire media lifecycle-from capture and live production to automation, processing, quality control, content management, and distribution. Designed for on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, Telestream ensures high-quality media delivery to any audience, on any platform. The company is privately held and headquartered in Nevada City, California. Learn more at www.telestream.net .

Press Contact

Kristin Canders

Grithaus Agency

(e) kristin@grithaus.agency

(p) +1 (207) 974-7744

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SOURCE: Telestream LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/telestream-and-scoreplay-turn-live-sports-into-immediate-fan-enga-1208928