Hexagon AB: Hexagon's shareholding in Hangzhou Yushu Technology Co., Ltd (Unitree Technologies)

Following the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Unitree Technologies, Hexagon expects to record a gain in its third quarter results on the revaluation of its shareholding, which represents 1.198% of the Unitree's issued share capital.



The gain will be calculated on the closing share price on 30 September 2026. Based on today's closing price, the gain would be approximately €500m.



Any gain will be recorded as a non-cash Item Affecting Comparability (IAC) in Hexagon's accounts. The shares are subject to a 12-month lock-up period from today's date.



For further information, please contact:

Tom Hull, Head of Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +44 7442 678 437, ir@hexagon.com



About Hexagon:

Hexagon is the global leader in measurement technologies. Our precision measurement, positioning, and autonomous solutions transform the world's most vital industries. From aerospace & defence, automotive, construction, general manufacturing, to mining and more, we provide the confidence that customers rely on to build, navigate, and innovate.



Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 16,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 3.7bn EUR.



Learn more at hexagon.com