New capability gives teams a thought partner that can understand pricing recommendations, surface risk, and uncover what they may be missing in their commercial data

Pricefx, a global leader in pricing intelligence for B2B enterprises, today unveiled a new bring-your-own AI approach that will allow customers to connect the enterprise AI assistant their company has already selected and approved to the Pricefx Enterprise Pricing Intelligence Platform. Once enabled, pricing, finance, and commercial teams can ask questions in everyday language about live pricing data, transactions, and models helping them understand recommendations, compare options, pressure-test decisions, and prepare analysis or other work for review without asking employees to learn or adopt another AI assistant.

"Enterprises have already chosen the technology they trust, and we believe in working with those choices, not asking customers to start over," said Ronak Sheth, Chief Executive Officer at Pricefx. "We've spent a decade meeting customers inside the systems they already run: SAP, Salesforce, whatever their landscape looks like. This is that same commitment applied to AI. Now they can connect the assistant their company has already approved and put it to work on real pricing decisions. Flexibility is how we've always earned trust, and that doesn't change just because the technology does."

In practice, an AI assistant such as Claude, Microsoft Copilot, or ChatGPT becomes a thought partner for complex pricing tasks and decisions. For example, a pricing manager could ask Claude what pricing patterns exist within a particular segment, what is driving the customer's margin, and how a proposed discount would affect the outcome. Or before a renewal or quote goes out, a commercial lead could use their approved AI assistant to compare options, bring together relevant customer and quote context, and flag risks or tradeoffs that warrant review.

An Open Approach Grounded in Each Company's Pricing Logic

Because Pricefx connects through an open standard rather than a proprietary integration, customers can work with widely deployed enterprise assistants including Microsoft Copilot, Claude, ChatGPT, and others. This means companies won't have to rethink their AI strategy to get value from it, and if that strategy changes, the connection changes with it.

The Pricefx approach is built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard for connecting AI assistants to business software. Unlike a general assistant working from data that was exported into a report or file, a connected assistant can examine how pricing actually works inside Pricefx: the configured optimization models, the logic behind a recommendation, and the relationships among customers, products, and quotes. Teams understand not only what price was recommended, but the reasoning behind it and what could change the outcome.

Extending AI Without Handing Over the Decision

With this approach, Pricefx remains the governed foundation. The assistant can read information and prepare drafts, with guardrails to prevent actions without a person in the loop. Access can be bounded by each user's permissions, and drafts move through the same human approval process teams use today. This allows organizations to extend an AI assistant they already trust into pricing work, without giving it decision authority.

"Bringing in an assistant people already trust is the easy part," said Sheth. "Keeping the pricing logic, the governance, and the accountability exactly where they belong is the part that makes it work in an enterprise."

Example use cases for a BYO AI assistant:

Understand a recommendation before acting: Ask to describe a price recommended by the system for a given segment and see the inputs behind it.

Ask to describe a price recommended by the system for a given segment and see the inputs behind it. Investigate a customer's margin position: See product-level margin detail and open quotes ahead of a renewal conversation.

See product-level margin detail and open quotes ahead of a renewal conversation. Pressure-test a decision before it goes out: Understand what a discount does to margin and how it compares with similar accounts.

Understand what a discount does to margin and how it compares with similar accounts. Examine and test a configured optimization model: See how it was built, then test what happens if an input changes.

See how it was built, then test what happens if an input changes. Track daily market movement: In fast-moving markets, see what changed overnight and where to look first.

For pricing and commercial teams, the result is faster access to pricing intelligence without running manual analysis, waiting for a report, or navigating a dashboard. Users can interrogate recommendations and the models behind them, making sophisticated pricing analysis more accessible to people who do not work with pricing models every day.

Pricefx AI Early Adopter Program

Pricefx will begin offering the bring-your-own AI assistant capability through a customer Early Adopter Program in October 2026, with general availability set for early 2027. To join the Pricefx AI Early Adopter Program and gain early access to this new feature, sign up here. Spots are limited in this co-innovation program, and every application will be reviewed individually.

See what's next for AI in pricing at Accelerate 2026

Pricing leaders from around the world will gather in Denver October 13-15 for Pricefx Accelerate 2026 to explore how AI is changing the way pricing and commercial teams work. Attendees will see Pricefx's bring-your-own AI assistant in action and hear from customers and experts about how companies are using AI in pricing today and where they see the greatest potential ahead. Register for Accelerate 2026 here.

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About Pricefx

Pricefx is the global leader in AI-powered B2B price optimization and management for enterprise manufacturers and distributors. The Pricefx Enterprise Pricing Intelligence Platform brings together connected pricing Agents, AI-driven price and deal optimization, and core capabilities including price management, quoting, rebates, agreements, and sales guidance to enable organizations to turn pricing into a strategic growth lever. Embedded within leading enterprise ecosystems such as SAP and Salesforce, Pricefx integrates pricing intelligence directly into systems teams use every day, helping to align pricing strategy with deal execution at scale. Since pioneering cloud-native pricing more than a decade ago, Pricefx has delivered the industry's fastest time to value, with customers typically activating in under six months and achieving an average first-year ROI of 15X. Learn more at www.pricefx.com.

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