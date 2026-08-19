Nextaff Group, LLC: Nextaff Owner, Lisa Meyers, Recognized Among Nashville's Top 100 Business Leaders

NEXTAFF of Nashville and Jackson owner joins the 2026 Titan 100 class of honorees

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / We are pleased to announce NEXTAFF of Nashville and NEXTAFF of Jackson owner Lisa Meyers is a 2026 Nashville Titan 100 honoree.

The Titan 100 program recognizes Nashville's Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry, using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion.

Together, the 2026 Nashville Titan 100 honorees and their companies generate more than $31 billion in annual revenue and employ over 117,000 people across the region and beyond.

This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 digital book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony in November, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

"This year's Titans represent more than success; they embody resilience, purpose, and transformation," said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. "Being a Titan is not just a title; it is a mindset, a way of leading with courage, serving with integrity, and creating something that outlasts you. It is about lifting those around you and leaving a legacy that inspires others to rise. These leaders stand as proof that the future of business is driven by those who turn vision into lasting impact."

"Lisa represents the very best of what it means to lead a NEXTAFF office: passion, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the people she serves," said John-Reed McDonald, President of NEXTAFF. "We could not be prouder to see her recognized as a 2026 Nashville Titan 100 honoree."

"Being named a 2026 Nashville Titan 100 honoree is an incredible honor, and one I do not take for granted," said Meyers. "I am especially grateful to John and Chris Snellings for believing in me and thinking highly enough of my leadership to nominate me for this recognition.

"While my name may be on the award, I know I did not get here alone. I am surrounded by an exceptional Nextaff team that shows up every day, supports our clients and associates, embraces challenges, and shares my passion for making a difference in people's lives. This recognition belongs to them as much as it does to me.

"I am also incredibly thankful for my family. Building and growing a business requires sacrifices that are often made by the people we love most. They have supported me through the late nights, working weekends, missed time together, and countless moments when the business needed more of me than I had planned to give. Their patience, understanding, encouragement, and belief in me have made this journey possible.

"Leadership is not about what you accomplish alone; it is about the people who stand beside you, the people you empower, the opportunities you create, and the lives you positively impact along the way. I am deeply grateful to everyone who has been part of this journey, and I am excited about what we will accomplish together next."

Lisa will be honored at the Titan 100 awards celebration in November. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an evening of celebration, camaraderie, and networking: an evening unlike anything that exists in the Nashville business community.

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen and hire quality talent through a proprietary X-FACTOR model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model. Each NEXTAFF office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners in finding quality employees. NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom staffing solutions in commercial, healthcare and information technology verticals.

For more information about NEXTAFF, visit https://www.nextaff.com/. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/.

About Titan 100

The Titan 100 is a national program in 12 markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sectors, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually, with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation. Learn more at www.thetitan100.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jennifer Daniel

pr@nextaff.com

SOURCE: Nextaff

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nextaff-owner-lisa-meyers-recognized-among-nashvilles-top-100-bu-1208985