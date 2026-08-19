Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
NurExone Biologic! Massiver Turnaround - jetzt die Rallye?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
19.08.2026 16:38 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Governance & Accountability Institute: New Issue Brief Breaks Down OECD's Guidelines for Corporate Due Diligence on AI

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / Sustainability consulting and research firm Governance & Accountability Institute (G&A) has released a new issue brief describing the OECD's Guidance for Responsible AI Due Diligence and how it can be used to inform each company's enterprise-wise strategy. The brief also explains how the Guidance maps to existing global legislation on AI use.

The brief, titled "New Guidance from OECD on Responsible AI: What Companies Need to Know," presents a world map highlighting major evolutions in AI governance frameworks in recent years, so companies can identify where the OECD guidance is interoperable with guidance or legislation in their jurisdictions. The brief also provides a detailed breakdown of the OECD Guidance, outlining: stakeholders of concern, enterprise applicability, and value chain implications.

As enterprise AI use continues to skyrocket, potential negative impacts on the environment, human rights, and governance standards become more important to identify, assess, and mitigate.

The new brief from G&A's expert analysts covers:

  • Overview of current landscape of AI use by companies

  • Recent capital investments in enterprise-scale AI systems

  • Types of AI-related risk that can arise throughout the value chain

  • Developments in global AI regulations

  • A breakdown of the OECD Guidance, including:

    • Which enterprises and stakeholders are in scope?

    • What are the main requirements of due diligence for responsible AI?

    • How can companies implement practical strategies across their enterprises?

The report is available through G&A's research hub.

About G&A Institute, Inc.
Founded in 2006, Governance & Accountability Institute (G&A) is a New York-based sustainability consulting and research firm with deep advisory experience supporting corporate leaders and investors in integrating sustainability into governance, risk, enterprise performance, and evolving regulatory and stakeholder expectations.

Backed by rigorous disclosure research and one of the industry's most comprehensive benchmarking databases, we deliver insight that strengthens transparency, enhances competitiveness, and drives measurable return on investment.

G&A has published numerous research papers, issue briefs, and quick reference guides covering global sustainability reporting regulations and frameworks, including the CSRD, ISSB standards, and other emerging mandates.

For more information, visit G&A Institute.

Media Contact:
Louis D. Coppola
Governance & Accountability Institute, Inc.
Tel 646.430.8230 ext 14
Email: lcoppola@ga-institute.com

Find more stories and multimedia from Governance & Accountability Institute at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Governance & Accountability Institute
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/governance-accountability-institute-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Governance & Accountability Institute



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/new-issue-brief-breaks-down-oecds-guidelines-for-corporate-due-d-1209247

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.