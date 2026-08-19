Makati, Philippines--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2026) - BuySellVouchers, a global marketplace for digital gift cards and vouchers, has expanded its payment network with a growing range of global and local payment methods, making it easier for customers in different markets to purchase digital gift cards using familiar ways to pay.

The expansion represents another step in BuySellVouchers' strategy to make digital gift cards more accessible internationally. Instead of requiring customers to rely on a limited selection of international payment methods, the marketplace is increasingly connecting its checkout experience with payment solutions commonly used in individual countries and regions.

BuySellVouchers customers can purchase digital products across categories including gaming, shopping, entertainment, software, mobile services and prepaid vouchers.

More Ways to Pay for Digital Gift Cards

The expanded payment infrastructure includes international card payments, digital wallets, cryptocurrency and a growing number of regional payment solutions.

Customers can access payment options such as credit and debit cards, Google Pay and supported cryptocurrencies including USDT and USDC, alongside local payment providers available in individual markets.

In Indonesia, for example, BuySellVouchers has expanded access to popular local payment solutions including DANA, DOKU, LinkAja, OVO, QRIS and ShopeePay.

Rather than introducing a single universal payment experience, BuySellVouchers is developing a localized approach in which the available checkout methods can better reflect how customers already pay online in their respective markets.

This includes a combination of e-wallets, QR-based payments, bank transfers and mobile payment solutions, depending on the customer's country and availability.

The company maintains an online Payment Methods directory where customers can search by country to see which local options are available to them.

Connecting Local Payments With Global Digital Products

BuySellVouchers first launched in 2012 and has developed into an international marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of digital gift cards.

The platform's catalog now includes more than 2,000 products and gift cards across popular categories and brands.

The addition of more local payment options addresses an important challenge in cross-border digital commerce: customers may want access to global products while preferring-or needing-to pay through financial services commonly used in their own country.

A customer can choose a gift card, select an available local payment option during checkout and receive the digital product after successful payment confirmation.

"Digital products are global, but the way people pay for them is still highly local," said Sergej Balanel, Director of BuySellVouchers . "Our goal is to give customers access to the gift cards they want without forcing them to change the payment methods they already use in everyday life. Expanding local payments is an important part of making BuySellVouchers a truly global marketplace."

Supporting Both Traditional and Alternative Payments

The expansion also complements BuySellVouchers' existing support for cryptocurrency payments.

Crypto users can purchase eligible gift cards using supported digital assets such as USDT and USDC, providing a way to access gaming, shopping, entertainment and other digital products even when the final merchant does not directly accept cryptocurrency.

For customers who prefer traditional payments, cards, digital wallets, bank-based solutions and regional providers offer additional alternatives.

This combination allows BuySellVouchers to serve customers with different payment preferences rather than building its marketplace around a single payment ecosystem.

The company plans to continue developing its payment infrastructure and adding locally relevant solutions as it expands its presence across international markets.

For more information about available payment methods by country, visit the BuySellVouchers Payment Methods page.

For more information about BuySellVouchers and its digital gift card marketplace, visit BuySellVouchers.com.

ABOUT BUYSELLVOUCHERS

Founded in 2012, BuySellVouchers is a global online marketplace for buying and selling digital gift cards and vouchers.

The platform connects customers with thousands of verified sellers and provides access to more than 2,000 digital products across gaming, shopping, entertainment, software and other categories. BuySellVouchers offers both a Marketplace for competitively priced listings and an Official Store for direct digital gift card supply.

BuySellVouchers serves customers across multiple international markets and continues to expand its payment infrastructure with cryptocurrency, card, digital wallet and locally relevant payment solutions.

The platform is operated by Overmorrow Trading Solutions OPC, Reg. number 2022030046768-05, registered at 9th Floor, V Corporate Centre, L.P. Leviste Street, Salcedo Village, Makati, 1227 Metro Manila, Philippines.

Website: BuySellVouchers.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310266

Source: PRNews OU