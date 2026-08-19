Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2026) - IMPERIAL EQUITIES INC. (TSXV: IEI) ("Imperial"), through its Board of Directors today announced that effective August 18th, 2026, it has approved a grant of stock options to a Director and Officer of Imperial.

The Director and Officer can purchase an aggregate of 200,000 common shares at an exercise price of $4.75 per common share pursuant to its stock option plan. The stock options expire five years from the date of grant, and vest immediately.

About Imperial Equities Inc:

Based in Edmonton, Imperial Equities Inc. is a publicly traded company focused on industrial, commercial, and agricultural real estate properties in targeted markets throughout Western Canada.

Additional information is available at: www.imperialequities.com

Imperial's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol IEI.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Not for distribution to the United States Newswire Services for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310448

Source: Imperial Equities Inc.