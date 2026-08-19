EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: MTU Aero Engines AG
Die BlackRock, Inc., Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America, hat uns gemäß § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG am 19.08.2026 im Zusammenhang mit der Überschreitung bzw. Erreichung der 10%-Schwelle oder einer höheren Schwelle vom 14.08.2026 über Folgendes informiert:
In respect to Section 43 of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG) regarding notification requirements applicable to BlackRock's holding in MTU Aero Engines AG, please find below the response from us, BlackRock, Inc., and our subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Notifying Parties"):
The crossing of the thresholds do not result from acquisitions by the Notifying Parties but from attributions from investment managers and advisors which qualify as subsidiaries of at least one of the NotifyingParties and to which the voting rights are attributed
In respect of the aims underlying the purchase of the voting rights, we, the Notifying Parties, notify that:
In respect of the origin of the funds used, we, the Notifying Parties, notify that:Client funds were used in order to finance the purchase of the voting rights.
19.08.2026 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|MTU Aero Engines AG
|Dachauer Straße 665
|80995 München
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|www.mtu.de
|LEI Code:
|529900807L67JY81RD65
|Ende der Mitteilung
|/ EQS News-Service
2385860 19.08.2026 CET/CEST