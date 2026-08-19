Trophy Games Development: Trophy Games Delivers 90% Revenue & EBIT Growth in H1 2026

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / Trophy Games Development (CPH:TGAMES)

Company Announcement no. 46/2026 (August 19, 2026)

Trophy Games Development A/S ("Trophy Games" or the "Company") today publishes its Interim Report for the period January 1 - June 30, 2026.

Revenue increased by 90% to DKK 86.0m, driven by the continued expansion of the Transport Series and a step change in advertising monetisation. EBITDA rose 67% to DKK 16.1m and EBIT rose 90% to DKK 9.6m, despite a substantial increase in user acquisition investments. Following the directed share issue completed in June, the Company exited the period with DKK 66.7m in cash and no interest-bearing debt.

Highlights H1 2026

Revenue of DKK 86.0m, up 90%

EBITDA of DKK 16.1m, up 67%

EBIT of DKK 9.6m, up 90%

"We committed to a path of aggressive, data-driven scaling, and we are delivering exactly what we set out to do. We grew revenue by 90% while improving both EBITDA and EBIT, even as we invested heavily in user acquisition and in the next generation of titles. We enter the second half of 2026 well-funded and with the strongest product pipeline in our history," says Søren Gleie, CEO and founder of Trophy Games.

Marketing Spend as Investment in Future Earnings

Marketing investments increased to DKK 32.2m in H1 2026 from DKK 13.6m in H1 2025, of which DKK 32.0m was allocated to the Transport Series. This reflects a deliberate allocation of capital to growth, not a structural change in the Company's cost base.

User acquisition spend is expensed in full in the period in which it is incurred, whereas the revenue generated by the acquired player cohorts accrues over their lifetime in the games. Trophy Games typically operates with a six-month break-even period on user acquisition, meaning that cohorts acquired during the first half of 2026 are expected to recover their acquisition cost around the turn of the year and to contribute to earnings from that point onwards. The EBITDA-margin of 19% for the period (H1 2025: 21%) therefore reflects a timing difference between the recognition of cost and the recognition of the associated revenue, rather than a deterioration in the underlying unit economics of the portfolio.

Capital is allocated and adjusted on the basis of measured returns at title level, with Truck Manager - which generates the highest level of organic user inflow in the portfolio - designated the primary focus for growth investment. Because the Company's titles are engineered for long-term retention, acquired cohorts monetise over an extended period, which improves the return on each acquisition. Management therefore expects a significant part of the return on the H1 2026 investments to be realised in 2026 and 2027, and the earnings guidance for 2026 remains unchanged while the revenue guidance has been raised.

The full Interim Report is attached to this announcement and available at trophy-games.com. The interim report has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor. The next scheduled report is the Quarterly Update for Q3 2026 on October 29, 2026.

Ranchers Status & Investor Day

We are delighted to invite you to our Investor Day on September 8, 2026, which will include news on the launch of The Ranchers. To review the event agenda and register, please visit the sign-up page below:

Investor Day Signup & Agenda

Contacts

Trophy Games Development A/S

Søren Gleie, CEO

Office (+45) 7172 7573

Email: soren@trophy-games.com

Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, Denmark

Certified Adviser

Norden CEF

John Norden

Email: jn@nordencef.dk

A/S Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte, Denmark

About Us

Trophy Games develops and operates games built around real-world interests. The Company applies a repeatable development approach across its portfolio, supported by a shared technology platform and codebase. Its portfolio includes titles such as Airline Manager, Truck Manager and Farm Manager.

Trophy Games is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and was founded in 2006.

Visit us at trophy-games.com & managergaming.com

Attachments

TG Half Year Report 2026 Final

SOURCE: Trophy Games Development

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/trophy-games-delivers-90-revenue-and-ebit-growth-in-h1-2026-1209262