San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2026) - Agtonomy, a physical AI company bringing factory-fit automation to trusted off-road equipment platforms through partnerships with leading OEMs, today announced expanded data capabilities across its autonomy stack, including enhanced passive data collection at scale and the introduction of autonomous multi-point turning on Agtonomy-enabled units.

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Key Takeaways:

Each Agtonomy-enabled unit in operation processes more than 2 terabytes of data per hour, generating a continuous stream of field intelligence for Agtonomy's commercial autonomy platform, which supports faster system performance.

Agtonomy also announced fully autonomous multi-point turning, a new capability that allows Agtonomy-enabled units to execute complex maneuvers in reverse with precision, without any human intervention.

Designed for real operating conditions, the multi-point turning feature improves maneuverability at sites with tight headland areas, helping equipment complete tasks on acreage previously not accessible to autonomous tractors due to space constraints.

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About Agtonomy

Agtonomy is an AI and software services company specializing in intelligent automation for agriculture, turf, and beyond. Through partnerships with leading equipment manufacturers, Agtonomy's platform is embedded into industrial machinery to enable automation in complex, real-world environments. Its platform boosts efficiency, safety, and sustainability, while allowing operators to retain command over every task. Learn more at Agtonomy.com.

Source: Agtonomy

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Source: Agtonomy