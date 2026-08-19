Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2026) - Imperial Equities Inc. (TSXV: IEI), announced today that its Board of Directors, has approved an increase of 50% to the Company's annual dividend, from $0.08 per share to $0.12 per share. The increase will be effective for the Company's Q1 2027 dividend, to be paid in February 2027.

"Increasing the dividend reflects our Board's confidence in the fundamentals of our Company, reflecting that growth and profitability are positive, and expresses our gratitude to our shareholders for their continued support," said Sine Chadi, President and CEO of Imperial Equities.

The Q4 2026 quarterly dividend, expected to be paid in November 2026, will remain at $0.02 per share.

These dividends will be eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act.

About Imperial Equities Inc.

Based in Edmonton, Imperial Equities Inc. is a publicly traded company focused on industrial, commercial, and agricultural real estate properties in targeted markets throughout Western Canada.

Additional information is available at: www.imperialequities.com.

Imperial's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol IEI.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Not for distribution to the United States Newswire Services for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310449

Source: Imperial Equities Inc.