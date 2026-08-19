Largest Campaign in Stevenson School History Expands Opportunities for Generations of Students

Stevenson School is celebrating the successful conclusion of the Remarkable Stevenson Campaign, a milestone moment in the school's history.

PEBBLE BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / Stevenson School is celebrating the successful conclusion of the Remarkable Stevenson Campaign, a milestone moment in the school's history. Driven by the extraordinary generosity of alumni, parents, grandparents, faculty, staff, and friends, the campaign made possible The John Senuta Math Center and The Day Science and Engineering Center, expanded scholarship support, strengthened faculty excellence, and advanced investments that will benefit Stevenson students for generations to come.

The multi-year effort, launched in 2024 with a goal of raising $60 million for new academic facilities, expanded financial aid, and increased support for the Annual Fund, Remarkable Stevenson raised $75 million from over 2,120 donors. This effort has become the largest successful capital campaign in Stevenson history.

Expanding Opportunities for Hands-on Learning, Innovation and Discovery

One of the campaign's most significant results: The John Senuta Math Center and The Day Science and Engineering Center, two new facilities now open on Stevenson's Pebble Beach campus, replacing the Lindsley Science Building that had served students since the late 1960s. The $45 million project was anchored by two $10 million lead gifts - from Will '89 and Calla Griffith, who funded The John Senuta Math Center in honor of longtime Stevenson math teacher John Senuta; and the Willametta K. Day Foundation, which funded The Day Science and Engineering Center in honor of Robert A. Day '61, Matt Day '63, and T.J. Day '66.. The centers give students access to dedicated science labs, an engineering and fabrication workshop, a rooftop astronomy platform and collaborative learning spaces.

"These centers aren't symbols; they're classrooms, labs, and workshops that our students walk into every day," said Dr. Dan Griffiths, President of Stevenson School. "This campaign was always about exactly that: giving our students and teachers the tools to do extraordinary work. I'm grateful to everyone who made it possible."

A Lasting Legacy of Opportunity

Beyond the new buildings, the campaign expanded the school's financial aid endowment - with a campaign goal of $10 million in additional aid funding. The campaign also strengthened the Annual Fund, which supports financial aid, faculty, and student programs across Stevenson's Carmel and Pebble Beach campuses.

"As someone who came to Stevenson because of financial aid, I know firsthand what this campaign means for students who will walk through these doors after me," said Cynthia Chapman '83, Chair of Stevenson's Board of Trustees. "The Board is proud of what this community built together, and just as proud of what it makes possible for the students still to come."

Among the gifts that arrived as the campaign closed was the largest single gift in the school's history: an anonymous $10.5 million contribution to the Tilly Scholarship Fund, established in 2019 in honor of Taliesin "Tilly" Namkai-Meche, a 2012 Stevenson graduate. In 2017, Namkai-Meche stepped in without hesitation to defend two teenage girls from a stranger's hate-filled threats aboard a Portland light-rail train - an act of selfless courage that cost him his life, and one that Stevenson holds up as a profound example of the character the school strives to instill in every student.

"Tilly came into this world full of energy and purpose," said Tilly's mother, Asha Deliverance P'12. "He was the kind of kid who made every team better just by being on it, who took the foreign exchange students under his wing at college to make sure they felt welcome. He had an altruistic view of the world and other people. This scholarship carries that forward - his humanitarianism, his belief that we're all united. That means more to me than I can say."

About the Remarkable Stevenson Campaign

With its public launch in 2024, the Remarkable Stevenson Campaign set out to raise $60 million across three priorities: a new math, science, and engineering facility, expanded financial aid, and increased support for the Annual Fund. The campaign funded The John Senuta Math Center and The Day Science and Engineering Center, both now open on Stevenson's Pebble Beach campus, alongside growth in the school's financial aid endowment and Annual Fund. The campaign officially concluded June 30, 2026.

Media Contact:

Katie Ray

Assistant Director, Communications

Stevenson School

kray@stevensonschool.org

SOURCE: Stevenson

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/largest-campaign-in-stevenson-school-history-expands-opportunities-for-generations-of-stu-1204941