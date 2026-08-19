Yacht Club de Monaco: 6th Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous 20 and 21 September 2026

Innovation at the service of marinas comes to Monaco

MONACO, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 20-21 September, the Yacht Club de Monaco hosts the 6th Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous, organised by M3 Monaco, a Monegasque consultancy specialised in the development and management of marinas, yacht clubs and sailing schools. Professionals from 28 countries, including marina managers, investors, architects, industry representatives, innovation companies and captains, will gather to exchange views on the issues shaping future port and maritime infrastructure. It is supported by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, ESA NanoTech, Bombardier, MB92 Group, Skytopia, Plus Marine, and Italian Yacht Masters.

Over the two days, workshops, panel discussions, project presentations and networking sessions will inform the exchanges between professionals in an approach focused on concrete solutions and the evolution of port models.

On Sunday 20 September workshops will concentrate on cybersecurity for connected marinas; new construction materials ranging from bio-concrete and recycled composites to sediment valorisation; and decarbonisation of the existing fleet through refit. Marinas and architects will also present their projects.

On Monday 21 September, panel discussions broaden the scope to include biodiversity as a value factor, new investment models, architecture in the face of climate change, energy production, and new usages. The afternoon will be dedicated to artificial intelligence applied to the waterfront, berth evolution due to yacht electrification, connected services, and marina project development from site selection to completion.

Innovation in competition

This edition will also bring innovation to the fore. Around 30 start-ups and scale-ups have been selected in the Innovation category, while 11 architectural projects will be presented as part of the Architecture competition.

All these projects will be competing for the Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Awards 2026 presented on Monday 21 September at the closing event ceremony. The awards recognise the most outstanding initiatives and concepts that are contributing to the evolution of marinas into facilities that are smarter, more sustainable and adapted to new uses.

In bringing together innovation, architecture, investment and port operations, the Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous provides an international platform dedicated to the evolution of marinas and solutions that will shape their future uses. Through this event, part of the collective 'Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting' initiative, the Principality reaffirms its role as a focal point for stakeholders who are envisioning and developing tomorrow's port infrastructure.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

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