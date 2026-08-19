Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery: Spinal Neurosurgeon Dr. Todd Lanman Resumes Operating Five Days After His 12th Spine Surgery

Eighth lumbar procedure relieved nerve compression at two levels and removed fixation hardware crossing both sacroiliac joints

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / Five days after undergoing his 12th spine surgery-and eighth lumbar procedure-internationally recognized spinal neurosurgeon Dr. Todd H. Lanman returned to the operating room, this time as the surgeon.

On July 30, 2026, Dr. Joel S. Beckett, joined by Dr. Luke Macyszyn, performed the procedure to treat lumbar spinal stenosis at L2-L3 and L3-L4. The narrowing was most pronounced at L3-L4, the artificial disc level immediately above Dr. Lanman's prior lumbar fusion. Although the condition was affecting his leg strength, its impact had been more significant than he initially realized.

"I never experienced much direct leg pain. The pain primarily radiated into my buttocks, especially when I extended my back, and sometimes affected me while I was sleeping," Dr. Lanman said. "For the past year or two, I would climb the stairs and think, 'My legs aren't as strong as they should be. I need to work out more.' After surgery, I could run up the stairs with ease. That was when I realized how much the stenosis had been affecting me."

The narrowing was caused primarily by thickening of the ligamentum flavum along the back of the spinal canal, which was compressing the lumbar nerve roots. The surgical team decompressed both affected levels to create more space for the nerves.

As a secondary part of the procedure, the surgeons cut portions of the existing rods and removed the iliac bolts, locking caps, and associated hardware that crossed both sacroiliac joints and may have been contributing to sacroiliac pain.

Dr. Lanman underwent surgery on Thursday, July 30, and required only Advil for postoperative pain control. He returned to seeing patients the following Monday and resumed operating on Tuesday, August 4-five days after his procedure.

The case also underscores an important distinction regarding artificial disc replacement: the artificial disc did not cause Dr. Lanman's stenosis. The condition can develop at any level that continues to move, whether the motion comes from a natural disc or an artificial one. At a mobile segment, the surrounding ligaments, joints, and bone remain subject to changes over time that may eventually narrow the spinal canal.

"Motion preservation does not mean the spine stops aging," Dr. Lanman said. "Its benefit is that the segment continues to move. Wherever motion remains, however, stenosis can still develop. The key is identifying the true source of a patient's symptoms and treating it appropriately."

For a surgeon who has spent decades advancing motion-preserving approaches to spine care-and who has personally undergone multiple complex spinal procedures-the experience offered another perspective on both the benefits and realities of maintaining motion in the spine.

The procedure marks Dr. Lanman's eighth lumbar surgery and 12th spine surgery overall, including four cervical procedures. His experiences as both a surgeon and a patient have given him a uniquely personal perspective on spinal reconstruction, artificial disc replacement, and the care he provides to his own patients.

"As surgeons, we ask patients to place tremendous trust in us," Dr. Lanman said. "This time, I had to place that trust in Dr. Beckett and the surgical team. They identified the source of the problem, relieved the pressure on the nerves, and helped me return quickly to the patients, work, and activities that matter to me."

About Dr. Todd H. Lanman

Dr. Todd H. Lanman is a board-certified spinal neurosurgeon and internationally recognized leader in artificial disc replacement and motion-preserving spine surgery. For more than 35 years, he has helped advance cervical and lumbar disc replacement through clinical innovation, research, and participation as a principal investigator in numerous FDA clinical trials. A Diplomate of the American Board of Neurological Surgery and a Fellow of both the American College of Surgeons and the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, Dr. Lanman is an Associate Clinical Professor of Neurosurgery at UCLA and the founder of Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery, his private practice in Beverly Hills. He is also the founder of ADR Spine Top Doctors, a national physician network dedicated to expanding access to experienced artificial disc replacement surgeons and advancing education in motion-preserving spine care. Learn more at Spine.md and ADRSpine.com.

About Dr. Joel S. Beckett

Dr. Joel S. Beckett is a board-certified, dual fellowship-trained neurosurgeon specializing in complex spinal reconstruction, artificial disc replacement, and motion-preserving spine surgery. A Yale graduate who completed his neurosurgical training at UCLA and advanced fellowship training at the Cleveland Clinic, he combines academic rigor and technical expertise with a commitment to individualized patient care. Dr. Beckett previously served as Director of Neurosurgical Spinal Oncology at UCLA and has authored more than 50 scientific publications, including research on AI-enhanced imaging and surgical planning. He is the founder of Beckett NeuroSpine, his private practice dedicated to advanced, personalized spine care, and has been recognized as an ADR Spine Top Doctor in Arthroplasty for his expertise and contributions to artificial disc replacement and motion preservation.

About Dr. Luke Macyszyn

Dr. Luke Macyszyn is a board-certified, fellowship-trained neurosurgeon specializing in minimally invasive and motion-preserving treatment of complex spinal disorders. His clinical expertise includes degenerative spine disease, artificial disc replacement, nerve decompression, spinal deformity and scoliosis, and spinal tumors. Prior to entering private practice, Dr. Macyszyn served as an associate professor at UCLA and directed the Complex Spinal Disorders and Deformity Research Program. He has led National Institutes of Health-funded research focused on the use of artificial intelligence and advanced imaging to improve the diagnosis and management of spinal conditions. An accomplished researcher and educator, Dr. Macyszyn has authored numerous scientific publications and book chapters, lectured internationally, and has been recognized as a Southern California Super Doctor every year since 2017.

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SOURCE: Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/spinal-neurosurgeon-dr.-todd-lanman-resumes-operating-five-days-after-1209260