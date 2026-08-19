Synup has rebuilt its product from the ground up with an agent at the center: a true agentic harness running on models and inference it owns, shifting the business from selling software teams use to selling an agent that does the work.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2026) - Synup, the local marketing platform behind more than two million business locations, today announced it has rebuilt its product as an AI company and launched Sydekick, an autonomous agent that executes local marketing tasks rather than surfacing them.

This is not an AI feature added to existing software. Synup re-architected the platform around the agent and runs the entire system on models and inference it owns. What it sells changes with it: from software a team uses, to an agent that does the work itself.

From software teams use to an agent that does the work

For over a decade, local marketing software, Synup's included, got better at one thing: surfacing work. Dashboards multiplied while a person was still required to manage all of it, capping how many locations an organization could run well at the specialist hours it could afford.

Sydekick changes the unit of work. A scheduled action is executed by the agent, reviewed by the team, and completed. The company is no longer selling an interface people operate; it is selling outcomes an agent delivers.

A rebuild, not a thin AI wrapper

Most software companies have responded to AI the same way: bolt a chat box onto the product and call it an agent. Synup took the harder path and rebuilt the platform around the agent as the primary actor.

Underneath Sydekick is a true agentic harness, not a wrapper around a prompt: memory that carries context across a workspace, a client and a conversation; capabilities that take real actions on listings, reviews, posts and AI visibility; and over 5,000 integrations connecting it to where the work lives. It operates in plain language wherever the team already works, inside Synup, Slack and Teams.

Built on Synup's own models and inference

Everything Sydekick does runs on Synup's own models and inference, rather than passing a chain of third-party dependencies on to the customer. That keeps the platform a single accountable stack, one place responsible for how the agent reasons, what it costs, and how it behaves.

What the agent actually does

It works across the whole book, not one account at a time, so a question like which locations lost rank this month is asked once rather than per dashboard. Agencies can hand it to clients under their own brand, with a white-labeled Sydekick inside a white-labeled dashboard.

It runs on a schedule, executing post generation, SEO audits and review response drafting as playbooks, and creates assets on demand from text prompts.

It synthesizes rather than templates. Asked to prepare posts for every location expecting rain that week, it cross-references forecasts against the brand's location list and composes weather-appropriate creative for each affected site.

It keeps people in control. Every action flows through a first-class approvals queue, with an audit log of what the agent did and why, and usage attributed by client and by skill.

Accuracy is what makes delegation possible

Across live workspaces, 94% of the actions Sydekick proposes are approved without edits. That number is the product. It is the difference between an assistant that produces drafts somebody then has to fix, and an agent a team can genuinely hand work to.

Why Synup is positioned to do this

The hard part about local marketing is not reasoning about why things are inconsistent. It is being connected to the systems that matter, to seamlessly fix and change the data.

Synup owns the action layer: 100+ publisher integrations, thirteen years of accumulated business logic, and over two million locations managed. It lands on an installed base, with nearly 5,000 partners powered and three of the ten largest U.S. listings providers on its API. Sydekick works in both directions through MCP, so an organization can operate Synup through whichever assistant it has standardized on.

A business model built around the agent, not the seat

Pricing moves toward the work the agent does: usage-based credits that meter actual actions, attributed by client and by skill, rather than seats and tiers. A free trial with included usage lets teams put the agent to work before they commit.

Arriving as discovery moves to answer engines

Discovery is shifting from ranked search results toward AI answers. The structured, verified, publisher-distributed data that determines those answers is precisely what Synup has maintained for thirteen years, placing the company on both sides of that convergence at the moment it ships an agent.

"We are excited to progress to the next transition for our business and our industry, building a truly agentic offering across the value chain - from application tooling to memory to inference. Having been in the industry for several decades now, I can say honestly and without a doubt that Sydekick and the new Synup service offering is truly game-changing. The aha moments we've unlocked with our client deployed agents are unlike any I've seen before."

-Ashwin Ramesh, Chief Executive Officer, Synup

Availability: Sydekick is available to Synup partners and customers today, with a free trial that includes usage.

About Synup: Synup is an AI company for local marketing. Its agent, Sydekick, manages the local presence of agencies and multi-location brands across 100+ publisher syndications, running on Synup's own models and inference.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309816

Source: Plentisoft