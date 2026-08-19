Candescent Partners with Google Cloud to Power Its Intelligent Banking Platform with Gemini Enterprise

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / Candescent , defining the era of Intelligent Banking for banks and credit unions, today announced an expanded collaboration with Google Cloud. Candescent's cloud-native Intelligent Banking platform runs on Google Cloud and will use Google Cloud's AI stack, including Gemini models and the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, to accelerate the delivery of more intelligent, relevant, and proactive banking experiences across the more than 1,300 banks and credit unions Candescent serves.

For community and regional financial institutions, the opportunity around AI is increasingly clear, but the path forward is not. Institutions are working to determine where AI can create the greatest value, how it should fit into their broader strategy, and how to deploy it safely, responsibly, and at scale. Many early efforts across the industry have resulted in disconnected pilots, fragmented tooling, and limited paths to production.

Intelligent Banking is designed to change that model. By combining Candescent's cloud-native banking platform and deep financial services expertise with Google Cloud's secure infrastructure and the capabilities of Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, banks and credit unions gain a unified foundation for AI-powered banking experiences designed for the realities of a highly regulated industry.

"Community and regional financial institutions recognize the potential of AI, but many are still determining where it can create the greatest value and how to put it into practice responsibly," said Jason Edelboim, CEO of Candescent. "Our expanded collaboration with Google Cloud brings together the platform, infrastructure, and AI capabilities needed to move beyond pilots and into real, production use. It gives our clients a clear path to deliver more intelligent, more relevant experiences while maintaining the trust their customers and members expect."

A Unified Foundation for the Agentic Era of Banking

The expanded collaboration spans three areas:

Gemini-powered experiences across the Candescent platform : Candescent will use Google's Gemini models and Google Cloud AI capabilities across its entire platform, including Votiv, the company's newly announced experience for the Intelligent Banking era. Planned capabilities include context-aware experiences for customers and members, AI-assisted servicing and workflows for bankers, and natural-language insight delivery grounded in each institution's data. Google's Gemini models will help power the contextual summaries, actionable insights, and proactive intelligence at the heart of Votiv.

Cloud-native by design, running on Google Cloud : Candescent's Intelligent Banking Platform runs on Google Cloud, giving financial institutions the scalability, performance, and resilience required to deliver real-time experiences across consumer, business, and assisted banking, with the security and compliance posture demanded by the industry.

Enterprise-grade agents for banking-specific workflows: Candescent plans to use the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform to build, manage, govern, and scale AI agents across banking use cases. These capabilities are expected to support customer and member service, banker assistance, onboarding guidance, business banking insights, and proactive next-best actions.

From Digital Banking to Intelligent Banking, At Scale

For more than a decade, digital banking has focused on access. The Candescent and Google Cloud collaboration extends that model into intelligence: surfacing the right insight, action, or recommendation at the moment it matters, and doing so consistently across channels, products, and customer segments.

"Our clients do not need another standalone AI tool," said Satheesh Ravala, Chief Technology Officer at Candescent. "They need intelligence embedded into the banking platform itself, with the governance, oversight, and scalability their business demands. With Gemini Enterprise, we can bring advanced AI into real banking workflows, where it can help bankers work smarter, help customers and members take action, and help institutions compete on experience, growth, primacy, and trust."

Intelligent Banking Powered by Trusted AI

Intelligent Banking unifies data, channels, and real-time insight to create experiences that are adaptive, proactive, and human by design. The expanded collaboration between Candescent and Google Cloud strengthens that foundation by bringing together cloud-native infrastructure, modern data capabilities, and enterprise-grade AI.

For financial institutions, this means the ability to move beyond static digital experiences toward banking that can understand context, guide decisions, and help people act with confidence. For bankers, it means AI-assisted workflows that can surface relevant insights, reduce manual effort, and improve service quality. For customers and members, it means experiences that feel more personal, more useful, and more connected.

Availability

The first wave of Gemini-enabled capabilities is expected to become available to select Candescent clients beginning in the second half of 2026, with additional capabilities planned throughout 2027.

About Candescent

Candescent is defining the era of Intelligent Banking for banks and credit unions. Through its cloud-native Intelligent Banking Platform, Candescent enables institutions to unify data, channels, and real-time intelligence to deliver differentiated experiences, accelerate growth, and deepen customer and member relationships across account opening, consumer and business banking, and digital and branch experiences. Candescent serves more than 1,300 banks and credit unions representing more than 30 million registered users. For more information, visit www.candescent.com .

Media Contact:

Ryleigh Bannister, Notably

ryleigh@notablypr.com

205-913-1369

SOURCE: Candescent

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/candescent-partners-with-google-cloud-to-power-its-intelligent-ba-1209097