Engage2Excel Recognized by HRO Today as Employees Seek More Meaningful Workplace Connection

STATESVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / As employers look for new ways to keep people connected, motivated and committed, employee recognition is becoming a more visible measure of workplace culture and business health. Engage2Excel Inc., a provider of recruitment, recognition and engagement solutions, has been named a top employee recognition provider in HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings: Recognition, ranking No. 4 among overall leaders for 2026. It is the company's 15th consecutive year on the list.

The ranking is based entirely on feedback from buyers of recognition services, giving HR leaders and business decision-makers a peer-informed look at providers helping organizations turn appreciation into a strategy for engagement, retention and culture.

"Being recognized by HRO Today for the 15th consecutive year and earning the No. 4 overall ranking is an incredible honor," said Phil Stewart, CEO of Engage2Excel. "More importantly, it reflects the experiences of clients who trust us to help them recognize the people behind their business results. When employees feel seen and appreciated, organizations are better positioned to strengthen engagement, support retention and build cultures where people want to contribute."

HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings are among the industry's leading benchmarks for recognition providers. Overall rankings are determined by analyzing service breadth, deal size and quality of service.

For prospective clients, the recognition offers more than a vendor ranking. It points to a broader shift in how organizations are investing in the everyday moments that shape whether employees feel valued, connected and motivated to do their best work. Engage2Excel's approach is designed to make recognition effective for leaders, easy for managers and meaningful for employees.

"Employee recognition continues to play a critical role in shaping positive workplace cultures and driving business results," said Jeff Gelinas, president of employee and consumer engagement and incentives at Engage2Excel. "We are honored to be recognized among the industry's leading providers and grateful to our clients whose feedback made this achievement possible. Our focus remains on delivering recognition solutions that help organizations build cultures of appreciation and connection while making recognition simple to scale and meaningful to experience."

To view the complete 2026 HRO Today Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings: Recognition rankings, click here.

About Engage2Excel Group

The Engage2Excel group of companies creates engaging career and consumer experiences. Its Career Experience Suite provides recruitment, onboarding, employee recognition, manager development and employee survey solutions tailored to each organization and designed to help clients find and keep their talent. With more than 3,000 client partners, Engage2Excel has a proud heritage of developing innovative solutions that improve competitive advantage and strengthen business results.

Media Contact: Melissa Meunier | Vice President of Marketing | 800-688-3024

SOURCE: Engage2Excel

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/engage2excel-recognized-by-hro-today-as-employees-seek-more-mean-1209222