Collaboration Brings Co-Created Episodes, Live Recordings At gamescom And GDC, And Stories From Studios, With Episodes Recorded Across the Globe

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Good Game Club, the independent, global podcast dedicated to sharing positive stories from the gaming ecosystem. The partnership builds on a broader effort to support the developers, publishers, and creators shaping the future of the games industry in a positive way by supporting good stories from the human side of video game businesses. The partnership spans the global events calendar, with joint podcast recordings planned each year at gamescom in Cologne and the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco.

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Graphic: Xsolla

Xsolla and Good Game Club will collaborate on recurring editorial segments and deep-dive episodes exploring studios and stories from every corner of the industry, from up-and-coming teams to mid-tier and established developers. The collaboration will also bring episodes from the road in Dubai, Berlin, Baku and everywhere in between to highlight studios, creators and industry voices doing standout positive work in their markets. Xsolla will join Good Game Club's existing partners, the Dubai Films Games Commission and Tencent.

Hosted by Jude Ower MBE, Chief Strategy Officer at PlanetPlay, and Mathias Gredal Nørvig, Chief Executive Officer at SYBO, Xsolla and Good Game Club will spotlight the people, studios and ideas proving what healthy, positive gaming can do for players, communities and the industry at large. Through the partnership, Good Game Club adds a global commerce partner with reach across studios of every size and in every region, helping the show broaden its lens on where positive gaming stories are coming from.

"Good Game Club is telling the stories our collective industry needs more of, stories about games doing right by players and developers building all the things that matter," said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing and Growth Officer at Xsolla. "Partnering with Jude and Mathias lets us put our global network behind this mission, and gives developers of every size another stage to share what they are building and why it matters."

"We are excited to partner with Xsolla, which will enable us to cover even more positive stories from emerging developers and markets globally," said Jude Ower, co-founder and host of the Good Game Club. "Xsolla is providing a crucial infrastructure to support developers of all shapes and sizes by working together and drawing on Xsolla's network, we can highlight the people doing great things within the games industry all over the world."

"Good Game Club is truly global. Covering all regions of the world and all types of games doing good, we are happy to expand our network and benefit from Xsolla's strengths and reach," said Mathias Gredal Nørvig, co-founder and host of the Good Game Club. "We can't wait to tell all the stories ahead of us and inspire more developers to go the extra mile. Games carry the potential to transform the world to be a better place for all."

New episodes and partnership content will begin rolling out this year, with Good Game Club available on all major podcast platforms.

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company that builds and provides all the things developers need to launch, grow, and monetize video games. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company supports studios of every size, from indie to AAA, with solutions across direct-to-consumer commerce, intelligent payments, entertainment-based IP, and player engagement products. Xsolla helps developers fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games at scale. Trusted by more than 70% of the top 100 highest-grossing games, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record across 200+ geographies with access to 1,000+ local payment methods worldwide. Grounded in a deep belief in the future of gaming, Xsolla is resolute in bringing opportunities together and unlocking growth for creators everywhere.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

About Good Game Club

Good Game Club is a global podcast where conversations about good gaming happen, hosted by Jude Ower MBE, CSO at PlanetPlay and Mathias Gredal Nørvig, CEO of SYBO. The show shines a light on gaming's hidden and unexpected benefits and the positive impact digital play can have on people and the planet, featuring conversations with developers, creators, and leaders using games to drive meaningful change around the world.

For more information, visit Home Good Game Club

2026 Xsolla. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260819127662/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Derrick Stembridge

Vice President of Global Public Relations, Xsolla

d.stembridge@xsolla.com