Park City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2026) - Quantizr, the AI-powered financial operations platform for the live entertainment industry, announced today that it has raised a $5 million seed round led by TTV Capital, an early investor in Bill.com and Greenlight, with participation from music industry veterans Jonathan Azu, founder of Culture Collective, Chris Kappy, founder of Make Wake Artists, and Andy Levine, founder of Sixthman and Topeka.

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Key Takeaways:

Quantizr, the AI-powered financial operations platform for the live entertainment industry, has raised a $5 million seed round led by TTV Capital.

Quantizr uses AI to extract financial information from business documents and organizes the data into a structured, live workflow.

The company recently expanded its platform with Quantizr Tour Financials (QTF), giving artist managers and their teams a real-time view of financials while on tour.

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About Quantizr

Quantizr builds financial infrastructure for live entertainment. The AI-powered platform turns fragmented offers, contracts, budgets, expenses, and settlements into a single operating view, helping artist teams understand profitability, protect margins, and make faster decisions while on tour. Learn more at https://quantizr.com.

Source: Quantizr

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Source: Reportable, Inc.