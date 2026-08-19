Yacht Club de Monaco: 21st Palermo-Montecarlo 2026 (18-23 August)

39 boats set off from the Gulf of Mondello

MONACO, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flat seas, a ten knot westerly breeze and 500 nautical miles lies ahead of the 39 contestants in the 21st Palermo-Montecarlo who set off from the Gulf of Mondello, Sicily, at 12:30 this Tuesday bound for Monaco. Having crossed the start in the lead group, the three-time winner and current record holder of this offshore race, Black Jack 100, was the first to head for the disengagement mark on the first upwind leg. Organised by Circolo della Vela Sicilia in collaboration with the Yacht Club de Monaco and Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, the Palermo-Montecarlo counts towards the Italian Offshore Championship (FIV - Federazione Italiana Vela) and serves as the final leg of the International Maxi Association's (IMA) Mediterranean Maxi Offshore Challenge. Follow the race at: https://pro.yb.tl/pm2026/

Six Maxis and a record to beat

All eyes are naturally on Black Jack 100, owned by Remon Vos and skippered by Tristan Le Brun, both YCM members. The Maxi has three consecutive victories in the bag this season and holds the Palermo to Monaco record of 38 hours 53 minutes 13 seconds achieved in 2025. Aboard is Giulio Guaterri, a young sailor from YCM's Sports Section, for whom this edition is especially significant is it marks his first venture into the realities of offshore racing aboard a demanding racing yacht.

"Boarding a 100-footer is a significant experience, because these boats are complex and powerful, yet also extraordinary," explains Tristan Le Brun. There is no question of getting carried away by this milestone. "We prefer not to make predictions: the first part of the race could be marked by light unstable winds, requiring a great deal of focus and concentration. There's some tough competition out there and the challenge promises to be an interesting one". That is certainly the case with Marta07. This year, Furio Benussi's 86-footer has on board YCM member Guido Miani, alongside Edoardo Bonanno (who has competed 17 times in this race), Antonio Saporito and the Austrian Olympic medallist Thomas Zajac. "For the first time, the Yacht Club de Monaco and Circolo della Vela Sicilia are participating together with a mixed crew, a collaboration that embodies the spirit of friendship between the two clubs," notes Agostino Randazzo, President of the Circolo della Vela Sicilia. YCM is also represented by Eugène Vankoppen's Bavaria 44 Shooting Star.

Star-studded line-up for 500 nautical miles

The battle for supremacy is not limited to Black Jack 100 and Marta07. Fiamme Gialle Nice, a 78-footer also designed by Reichel Pugh, is another big-hitter to watch. Skippered by Francesco Nerone, the crew includes several sailors from the Guardia di Finanza's Gruppo Sportivo, among them the former America's Cup sailor Paolo Cian at the helm and Pierluigi Fornelli on tactics. The big boat fleet also includes the French 69-footer Intuition (which competed last year), the Austrian VOR 65 Sisi, a veteran of several round-the-world voyages, and Andrea Fornaro's Swan 60 Seaquill. Behind the Maxis, the race for the overall title remains wide open. In the TP52s, Arkas Blue Moon and Chocolate 3 are among contenders for the Angelo Randazzo Trophy (awarded to the winner on corrected time), as is Zephir, an FC44 with the lines of a scow, designed by Finot-Conq.

The fleet also attracts a wide variety of backgrounds and projects. Aboard Our Dream, a 15m Sun Odyssey from the Lega Navale Italiana in Palermo, Beppe Tisci is sailing with a mixed crew that includes sailors with disabilities, such as Carmelo Forastieri, who competes on the Para Sailing circuit in the Hansa 303 class. Four boats have also opted to cover the 500nm course double handed in the X2 category.

Bonifacio the first major hurdle

After a start taken in a 10 to 12 knot breeze, the 39 crews representing 11 nations are expected to encounter stronger winds as they head to Corsica and the Strait of Bonifacio, a mandatory passage. Then comes a decision that can make or break a good result in the Palermo-Montecarlo whether to go up the east or west coast of Corsica. Routing choices, shifting winds and tactical decisions made in the coming hours will start to open up gaps. For Black Jack 100, their own race record will inevitably weigh on the crew's minds. The first arrival could take place during Wednesday-Thursday night although Thursday morning (20 August) is more likely. The Maxis are battling for Line Honours and the Giuseppe Tasca D'Almerita Challenge Trophy, while the rest of the fleet will be competing for victory in corrected time.

Racing plays out ashore

After its success at the 2025 edition, the Palermo-Montecarlo race is again available via the Virtual Regatta platform via computer or smartphone. Contestants face the same weather conditions and strategic choices as the crews out at sea. The platform also hosts digital versions of The Ocean Race, the Vendée Globe, and other major offshore and ocean races. Last year, 8,454 participants took part. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers overall, the top three in the Interclub Challenge between the two organising clubs, and the best under-18 finisher.

For more information:

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9bee3f8-f274-44fa-b89e-178088d11221