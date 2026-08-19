Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
NurExone Biologic! Massiver Turnaround - jetzt die Rallye?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.08.2026 18:30 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Third Reality, Inc.: THIRDREALITY Makes Its Independent IFA Debut with Matter Smart Home and Smart Care Solutions

BERLIN, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- THIRDREALITY, a smart home technology company focused on reliable and user-friendly connected devices, will make its first independent booth appearance at IFA 2026, showcasing its latest Matter-focused smart home products and smart care solution at Hall H1.2, Booth 100, Messe Berlin, from September 4-8, 2026.

At this year's IFA, THIRDREALITY will present two key product directions: practical Matter smart home devices for everyday automation, and a modular smart care solution designed to support safer independent living at home.

For the smart home market, THIRDREALITY will highlight its new Matter-over-Thread lineup, including the Smart Soil Moisture Sensor, Smart Button, Smart Plug, and Smart Bulb. The lineup is designed to make smart home automations easier to set up while giving users more flexibility across major Matter ecosystems. These products cover everyday use cases such as plant care, scene control, energy monitoring, and lighting.

THIRDREALITY will also showcase a Zigbee-based smart security solution, including a Siren, Keypad, Motion Sensor, and Door Sensor. The solution is designed for simple home protection scenarios, helping users monitor entry points, detect movement, and trigger audible alerts through connected devices. It expands THIRDREALITY's Zigbee portfolio from individual sensors into a more complete home security setup.

THIRDREALITY will also introduce ThirdStage HelpLink Smart Care, an Age Tech solution built for home-based senior care. HelpLink starts with a hub speaker, emergency buttons, and family app connection, allowing seniors to call for help by voice or button. The system can expand with activity sensors, room speakers, air quality monitoring, bedside vital and sleep awareness, and medication management modules.

The Matter-over-Thread lineup and new Zigbee products are planned for release in the second half of 2026, with final availability and pricing to be announced closer to launch. Existing Zigbee models will continue to be supported.

Visit THIRDREALITY at Hall H1.2, Booth 100, Messe Berlin, September 4-8, 2026.

About THIRDREALITY
THIRDREALITY is a smart home technology company dedicated to developing reliable, user-friendly, and practical connected devices. Its product portfolio includes sensors, switches, plugs, lighting, controllers, and automation products across Matter, Thread, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi.

Related Links

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | TikTok

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thirdreality-makes-its-independent-ifa-debut-with-matter-smart-home-and-smart-care-solutions-302855473.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.