The Mortgage Office and SFR Analytics Debut TMO Analytics, a New Market Intelligence Tool for Private Lenders

TMO's new data product pairs real-time loan performance insights with market intelligence to help private lenders manage risk and predict delinquency.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / The Mortgage Office (TMO), a leading provider of loan management software, today announced the launch of TMO Analytics, a new product that combines proprietary loan performance insight with deep market intelligence from SFR Analytics . Private lenders can now benchmark their portfolios against real market performance, leveraging aggregated data drawn from hundreds of thousands of RTL and DSCR loans.

TMO acquired SFR Analytics last month , paving the way for the company's new analytics product suite. "TMO Analytics is a unique and proprietary new layer of risk intelligence for the private lending industry" said Sourabh Chirimar, CEO of The Mortgage Office. "We're now empowering customers with powerful and real-time daily market insights to drive informed portfolio strategy and underwriting decisions. This product is building off a wealth of trusted intelligence from TMO's 45+ years of private lending expertise and SFR Analytics' top-quality data platform."

TMO Analytics delivers daily updated delinquency data, address-level risk benchmarking, and portfolio filtering by LTV, FICO band, property type, loan amount, and borrower experience. Lenders can compare any address or loan profile against local, regional, and nationwide delinquency rates, monitor concentration risk across their book, and inform pricing, underwriting, and credit strategy with real market data.

"We're excited for the expanded sophistication these new insights will bring to our industry, where private lenders have historically had to make critical portfolio decisions with limited market visibility," said Glenn Hull, VP of Data Products at The Mortgage Office. "Lenders will finally see what is happening in their markets and their portfolios in one connected view, and that is a genuine game changer."

As part of TMO Analytics or available separately, Private Lender Radar (PLR) is another offering in the product suite. PLR gives growth teams a full borrower pipeline platform, connecting county deed and mortgage filings, entity records, and lender relationships. Origination teams can identify borrower prospects, verify them against recorded transaction history, and time outreach using real market signals.

Both products are accessible through a purpose-built web interface or via API and MCP integrations, giving customers the flexibility to bring the data directly into their existing workflows.

Click here to learn more about TMO's new analytics products and register for our upcoming webinar .

About The Mortgage Office

The Mortgage Office (TMO) is the most trusted loan management platform empowering 1,100+ private lenders, municipalities, nonprofits, and educational institutions. Our cloud-based platform streamlines lending operations through accurate, compliant, and automated solutions for loan origination, loan servicing, fund management, and construction management. With cutting-edge features like borrower and investor portals, draw management, third-party integrations, and numerous out-of-the-box reports, TMO enables lenders to confidently manage even the most complex loans. For more information, visit www.themortgageoffice.com .

About SFR Analytics

SFR Analytics is a data and analytics platform focused on the private lending and residential real estate markets. SFR Analytics helps lenders, investors, operators, brokers, and data teams understand who is buying, borrowing, lending, and transacting across residential real estate markets. SFR Analytics was acquired by The Mortgage Office in July 2026. To learn more, visit https://sfranalytics.com .

Contact:

Katie Ball

VP of Marketing

The Mortgage Office

kball@themortgageoffice.com

(562) 279-7404

SOURCE: The Mortgage Office

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-mortgage-office-and-sfr-analytics-debut-tmo-analytics-a-new-1209161