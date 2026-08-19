Sentinel Net Lease Acquires Knight Energy Services Industrial Portfolio

Two-property acquisition adds mission-critical energy-service facilities in Louisiana and North Dakota

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / Sentinel Net Lease today announced the acquisition of a two-property industrial portfolio leased to Knight Energy Services for $25.85 million.

Knight Energy Services Industrial Portfolio - Williston, ND

The portfolio comprises approximately 213,956 square feet across 69 acres in Broussard, Louisiana, and Williston, North Dakota. Both facilities are fully leased to Knight Energy Services under a long-term, absolute triple-net lease with a corporate guaranty, and serve the tenant's operations in two of the nation's most active energy-producing regions.

Knight Energy Services is a Houston-based provider of rental tools, tubular equipment, and related services to the oil and gas industry. Founded in 1972, the company serves customers across major producing basins, including the Permian, Eagle Ford, Haynesville, Bakken, and Rocky Mountain regions.

The Broussard facility contains approximately 134,532 square feet on more than 46 acres and supports operations throughout South Louisiana. The Williston property totals approximately 79,424 square feet on more than 22 acres within North Dakota's Bakken industrial corridor. Both sites feature specialized industrial improvements, heavy-duty infrastructure, bridge cranes, and secured outdoor storage built to support energy-service operations.

"Knight Energy reflects the type of investment we continue to pursue," said Dennis Cisterna, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Sentinel Net Lease. "These facilities support the infrastructure behind American energy - the equipment and operations that keep the country's most active oil and gas basins running. That's a durable demand backdrop, and exactly the kind of real estate we want to own."

The acquisition was completed on behalf of Sentinel Opportunity Fund I, the firm's discretionary vehicle targeting single-tenant net lease investments across the United States.

About Sentinel Net Lease

Sentinel Net Lease is a private real estate investment manager specializing in single-tenant net lease investments throughout the United States. The firm acquires and manages office, industrial, and select retail properties using a real estate-focused underwriting approach centered on acquisition basis, asset quality, lease structure, and tenant operations.

Visit sentinelnetlease.com for more information.

Contact Information

Michael Spampinato

Director of Marketing

media@sentinelnetlease.com

SOURCE: Sentinel Net Lease

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/sentinel-net-lease-acquires-knight-energy-services-industrial-portfolio-1209277