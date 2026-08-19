Mouganis Financial Services: John Mouganis, One of Pennsylvania's Most Experienced Retirement Planning Professionals, Co-Authors New Book To Help Retirees Reduce Taxes and Preserve Wealth

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / In an increasingly uncertain economic environment, successful retirement planning requires a more strategic, comprehensive, and thoughtful approach than ever before.

"After nearly three decades of helping families prepare for retirement, I've witnessed firsthand how traditional retirement planning advice is failing people," said Mouganis. "The old rules simply don't apply anymore. What got people to retirement won't necessarily get them through retirement successfully."

In the new book, Retire On Your Terms, financial educator, author, speaker and retirement specialist, John Mouganis, tackles the complexity head on.

The book identifies little known "Twelve Money Myths" that can derail even the most carefully planned retirements, including the dangerous assumption that retirees will need only 80% of their pre-retirement income and the misconception that tax rates will be lower in retirement. Readers will also discover the "Eight Forces of Financial Erosion" - hidden threats that can systematically undermine retirement security over time.

The book advocates for what it calls a "Four-Layered Retirement Income Plan" that includes:

Predictable Income that survives market crashes

Never-Taxed Income protected from future tax rate increases

Rising Income that keeps pace with inflation

Lifetime Income that cannot be outlived

"Most people think retirement planning is about finding the best investments," Mouganis explained. "But that's like focusing on the engine while ignoring the fact that your gas tank has holes in it. We have to address the systematic erosion of wealth that happens through unnecessary taxes, hidden fees, inappropriate risk exposure, and poor income planning strategies."

The book outlines "The Nine Dimensions of Wealth," a comprehensive framework that goes far beyond traditional investment management.

"Too many retirees are living what I call a 'stock market lifestyle' - feeling great when markets are up and cutting back when they're down," Mouganis observed. "That's no way to enjoy the reward for a lifetime of hard work. People deserve better."

The book also tackles what it terms the "Four Legacy Predators" - death taxes, litigation, divorce, and bad decisions - that can devastate even well-planned estates. Mouganis draws from his extensive experience in estate planning coordination to help readers understand how proper planning can help safeguard family wealth across generations.

"I've seen too many families lose significant portions of their wealth not because they didn't plan, but because they didn't plan comprehensively," Mouganis said. "Legacy planning today requires much more sophistication than it did even a decade ago."

"My goal has always been to provide guidance as if my own family's financial security were at stake," Mouganis concluded. "This book represents decades of collective wisdom from advisors who share that commitment to helping families achieve true financial confidence in retirement."

To obtain a copy of the book or more retirement resources, visit http://www.mouganisfinancial.com or call (412) 348-0556.

About John Mouganis

John Mouganis, CFP, AIF, MSFS, ChFC, is a financial educator, author, speaker and retirement specialist. As the Founder and CEO of Mouganis Financial Services, John and his team help successful professionals, executives, and small business owners preserve, safeguard and pass on their hard-earned wealth through comprehensive retirement planning. John has been upgrading his comprehensive planning skills since 1988, having acquired the Certified Financial Planner (CFP), Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF), Master of Science in Financial Services (MSFS), and Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) designations. He shares his extensive financial expertise as a Continuing Education Instructor for CPAs and with the community through public educational seminars.

Contact:

John Mouganis CFP, ChFC, MSFS, AIF

(412) 348-0556

John@mouganisfinancial.com

www.mouganisfinancial.com

SOURCE: Mouganis Financial Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/john-mouganis-one-of-pennsylvania%e2%80%99s-most-experienced-retirement-plan-1209279