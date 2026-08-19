Liberty County, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2026) - Drive Wise Innovations has completed the rollout of 37 new electric vehicle chargers across Florida, adding more charging options for drivers and expanding the company's presence in the state's growing EV market.





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The new chargers are now installed and operational. The project was carried out after Drive Wise Innovations reviewed the charging needs of the selected areas, assessed the infrastructure required at each location, and finalized the equipment, installation plans and associated costs.

The company says the latest installations are designed to make charging easier to access for EV owners who need a convenient place to recharge during everyday travel or longer trips across Florida.

"Getting these 37 chargers in place has been a major project for our team," said Charlotte Garcia, Investor Relations Officer at Drive Wise Innovations. "There was a lot of work behind the scenes before we could complete the installations, including site planning, equipment decisions, cost reviews and coordination of the installation work. We're happy to see that work now completed and the chargers available to drivers."

The completed rollout adds new charging capacity in multiple areas of Florida. Drive Wise Innovations plans to continue assessing locations where additional charging infrastructure can be useful to EV drivers and local communities.

The company is also working on further EV charging projects and expects to share details of additional installations as they are completed.

About Drive Wise Innovations

Drive Wise Innovations provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure and works on EV charging projects from planning and equipment selection through installation and deployment. The company is focused on expanding practical charging options for EV drivers and supporting the development of EV infrastructure in Florida.

Media and Investor Relations Contact

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Source: GRW