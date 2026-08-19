RealEstateBuyer.ca: Toronto Realtor Sam Kamra Expands Real Estate Technology Footprint Through Listing.ca and RealEstateBay.ca

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / Technology has transformed almost every part of the home-buying experience, and Toronto Realtor Sam Kamra believes the next generation of real estate platforms will need to do considerably more than simply display properties for sale.

As co-founder of Listing.ca and RealEstateBay.ca, Kamra is helping develop two Canadian real estate search platforms focused on connecting consumers with residential property listings across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area while continuing to explore technology that can make the overall buying experience easier.

The platforms operate in the increasingly competitive online real estate search sector alongside websites such as HouseSigma, Zolo and Property.ca, where access to current inventory, search functionality, speed and the organization of large volumes of property information have become increasingly important to consumers.

Listing.ca and RealEstateBay.ca display MLS listing information originating from Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) MLS data. According to Kamra, the platforms process and publish listing updates several times throughout the day, allowing newly listed properties and other listing information to appear shortly after the underlying data is received and processed.

For Kamra, the development of the platforms represents the intersection of two industries that have become increasingly connected: residential real estate and technology.

"Real estate has become a technology and data business almost as much as it is a sales business," said Kamra. "Consumers want to search properties whenever they want, compare different areas and see new inventory as it becomes available. Our goal is to keep improving that experience and eventually make more of the buying journey accessible from one place."

Building Technology Around the Way Consumers Search for Homes

The way consumers approach residential real estate has changed substantially over the past decade.

Buyers who once relied primarily on an agent to introduce them to available properties can now conduct significant research independently before viewing a home or contacting a real estate professional.

Consumers can compare neighbourhoods, asking prices, property types, bedrooms, bathrooms and other characteristics from a phone or computer virtually any time of day.

That shift has placed increasing importance on the technology sitting between raw property information and the person conducting the search.

Listing.ca was developed around one of the simplest concepts in real estate: helping people find listings.

Its direct domain name reflects that purpose, while the platform is designed to organize available real estate inventory into a format consumers can navigate based on property and geographic criteria.

RealEstateBay.ca takes a similar approach, providing another digital entry point for consumers researching properties and communities throughout Toronto and surrounding GTA markets.

For Kamra, being involved in real estate technology while continuing to work directly in residential sales provides perspective on both sides of the property-search process.

After more than a decade working with buyers and sellers, he believes technology should make real estate information easier to understand rather than add complexity to an already significant financial decision.

Competing in Toronto's Growing PropTech Sector

The Canadian online property-search market has become increasingly sophisticated.

Platforms including HouseSigma, Zolo and Property.ca have helped change consumer expectations surrounding access to real estate information. Buyers increasingly expect current inventory, advanced search functionality, maps, property information and neighbourhood-level data to be readily available.

Kamra believes competition among real estate technology companies ultimately benefits consumers because it forces platforms to continue improving.

The technological challenge is substantial.

Thousands of properties can be available throughout Toronto and the GTA at any given time. That inventory is continuously changing as Realtors upload new listings, make price adjustments, update property information and report transactions.

For a real estate search platform, the objective is therefore much larger than simply creating pages containing property advertisements.

The technology needs to continually organize an enormous stream of changing information into something consumers can search quickly and easily.

According to Kamra, Listing.ca and RealEstateBay.ca process MLS listing information several times each day as part of that effort.

Why Speed Matters When Searching for Real Estate

Access to newly available inventory can be particularly important for active buyers.

Even during slower real estate markets, certain buildings, streets, neighbourhoods and property types can attract significant attention when the right listing becomes available.

Someone searching for a particular condominium building, school district, lot size or type of home may wait months before an appropriate property reaches the market.

When it finally does, discovering it quickly can matter.

This is one reason real estate websites have evolved from relatively static advertising pages into constantly changing property databases.

"The expectation today is that information should be available quickly," said Kamra. "Whether someone is ready to purchase immediately or they're researching the market six months before making a decision, consumers want access to information without unnecessary barriers."

Going Beyond Property Search

Kamra believes the next evolution of real estate technology will involve connecting property discovery with more of the actual purchasing process.

One area Listing.ca and RealEstateBay.ca are exploring involves buyers who hold wealth in cryptocurrency.

Through a third-party service connection, clients can be introduced to a provider capable of facilitating the conversion of supported digital assets into Canadian dollars that can then be used toward a real estate purchase.

Depending on the third-party provider's supported assets and requirements, the service can accommodate Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), certain major stablecoins and other supported cryptocurrencies.

The platforms themselves are not acting as cryptocurrency exchanges or taking custody of clients' digital assets. Instead, the objective is to create a connection between qualified buyers and an independent third-party conversion provider that can facilitate the crypto-to-CAD process, subject to applicable identity verification, source-of-funds, anti-money-laundering and other compliance requirements.

For a cryptocurrency holder, this could provide a more straightforward path between digital wealth and a traditional Canadian real estate transaction.

"We want to change more than how people search for properties," said Kamra. "There are buyers who hold substantial amounts of Bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital assets. If they find a property they want to purchase, we want to be able to connect them with the appropriate third-party service that can convert supported digital assets into Canadian dollars and help make the purchasing process easier."

The initiative represents one example of how Kamra sees property-search platforms evolving beyond the traditional model of simply displaying MLS listings.

Rather than attempting to replace the professionals involved in a real estate transaction, technology can potentially make it easier for consumers to move between different stages of the process.

Technology and Realtors Serve Different Roles

Despite the continued growth of online property search, Kamra does not view technology as a replacement for professional real estate representation.

Instead, property-search technology and professional advice serve different purposes.

A website can organize thousands of properties in seconds. It can allow a buyer to narrow a search by location, price, bedrooms, bathrooms and property type.

What technology cannot automatically determine in every situation is whether a particular property represents the right purchase for a specific buyer.

Comparable sales, condominium status certificates, building history, property condition, offer strategy, contractual provisions and transaction-specific risks can all require analysis beyond what appears on a property page.

The same applies to sellers.

Online data can help homeowners understand competing inventory, but establishing a pricing and marketing strategy involves considerably more than comparing asking prices.

Kamra believes better consumer access to real estate information can actually make the relationship between consumers and Realtors more productive.

Building Real Estate Technology From Inside the Industry

Kamra's path into real estate technology began from inside the real estate industry rather than the traditional technology sector.

As a Toronto real estate Sales Representative, Sam Kamra's work in the Canadian real estate industry has included more than a decade of working directly with buyers and sellers and observing how consumers search for homes, evaluate properties and make purchasing decisions.

That experience influenced his involvement in Listing.ca and RealEstateBay.ca.

The objective is to combine practical real estate experience with technology capable of serving consumers at a much larger scale.

A Realtor can work individually with buyers and sellers.

A digital real estate platform can potentially help thousands of people conduct property searches simultaneously.

That ability to scale is one of the characteristics that continues to attract innovation to the PropTech sector.

Artificial Intelligence Could Change Property Search Again

The next major transformation may already be underway.

Artificial intelligence and natural-language search could fundamentally change how consumers interact with real estate databases.

Traditional real estate websites generally require users to select filters such as price, location, bedrooms, bathrooms and property type.

Future platforms could increasingly allow consumers to simply describe what they're looking for.

A buyer might eventually be able to request a detached home within a certain commuting distance of downtown Toronto with a two-car garage, large backyard, finished basement and specific budget without manually selecting numerous filters.

AI could also improve property matching, neighbourhood research, market analysis and the organization of increasingly large datasets.

Regardless of how sophisticated the interface becomes, Kamra believes the foundation remains unchanged: providing consumers with organized and timely real estate information.

The Future of Real Estate Is Increasingly Digital

The modern real estate industry looks considerably different from the business of a generation ago.

Lawn signs, open houses and traditional advertising remain important, but they now exist alongside online property databases, mobile search, digital marketing, social media, automated tools, artificial intelligence and enormous amounts of real estate data.

The way buyers fund purchases is evolving as well. The emergence of digital assets has created a new category of consumers whose wealth may not initially exist in traditional Canadian currency.

For Listing.ca and RealEstateBay.ca, Kamra sees an opportunity to participate in both sides of that transformation.

The immediate objective remains straightforward: help consumers find real estate.

The larger vision is more ambitious - continue developing technology and third-party connections that can eventually make the journey from searching for a property to purchasing one more seamless.

For Kamra, co-founding Listing.ca and RealEstateBay.ca represents an extension of what he has spent his career doing in residential real estate: connecting people with property.

The difference is scale.

A Realtor can help one client search for a home.

A technology platform can help thousands search simultaneously.

And the next generation of real estate technology may not stop at helping consumers answer, "What should I buy?"

It may increasingly help them figure out, "How do I buy it?"

About Sam Kamra

Sam Kamra is a Toronto real estate Sales Representative with RE/MAX Millennium Real Estate and co-founder of Listing.ca and RealEstateBay.ca. His work spans residential real estate, real estate technology, online property search and emerging technology within the Canadian real estate industry.

Website: SamKamra.net

YouTube: Sam Kamra

Instagram: @samkamrarealestate

LinkedIn: Sam Kamra

Twitter: @samkamra888

Real Estate Platforms: Listing.ca and RealEstateBay.ca

Media Contact Information

Sam Kamra

info@realestatebuyer.ca

SOURCE: RealEstateBuyer.ca

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/toronto-realtor-sam-kamra-expands-real-estate-technology-footprint-through-listing.ca-a-1209376