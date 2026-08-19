Ball Chain Mfg. Co, Inc.: Ball Chain Manufacturing Acquires Bead Chain division of Bead Industries, Expanding Its Leadership in the Global Ball Chain Industry

MOUNT VERNON, NY AND MILFORD, CT / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. has acquired the Bead Chain division of Bead Industries, Inc. This transaction unites two historic American family businesses and positions Bead Chain for its next chapter with the scale, manufacturing capabilities and global reach of Ball Chain Manufacturing.

A Legacy Worth Protecting - and Building Upon

Founded in 1914, Bead Chain built a reputation for innovation, quality and dependability across a wide range of applications. Ball Chain Manufacturing, founded in 1938, is the world's largest manufacturer of ball chain and related attachments, producing millions of feet of chain each week for customers in the United States and around the world.

Statement from Bill Taubner, President of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.

"Bringing Bead Chain into Ball Chain Manufacturing is an exciting and important step for our company," said Bill Taubner, President of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. "We have tremendous respect for the Bead Chain name and everything the Bryant family has built over more than a century, and we are proud that they have entrusted that legacy to us. The acquisition of Bead Chain further strengthens Ball Chain Manufacturing's leadership position and brings together two of the most recognized names in the industry.

Our intention is not simply to preserve Bead Chain's legacy - it is to build upon it. We will bring the scale, manufacturing expertise, resources and customer reach of Ball Chain Manufacturing to the Bead Chain business, while continuing the relationships and reputation that have made the brand successful for generations.

We are also pleased to continue Bead Industries' longstanding relationship with Samwon Petra Co., Ltd. as its exclusive North American partner. That relationship complements Ball Chain Manufacturing's own manufacturing capabilities and strengthens our ability to serve customers throughout North America and around the world.

We have been manufacturing in America since 1938, and we continue to invest for the next generation. The acquisition of Bead Chain reflects our confidence in American manufacturing, our commitment to this industry and our belief that there is tremendous opportunity ahead. We are proud to welcome Bead Chain into the Ball Chain family."

Statement from Jill Mayer, CEO of Bead Industries, Inc.

"For more than a century, our family has been proud to steward the Bead Chain legacy, so this is certainly a bittersweet moment for us," said Jill Bryant Mayer, CEO of Bead Industries, Inc. "As we looked ahead, it was incredibly important to us to find the right home for Bead Chain and a company that understands manufacturing excellence, customer commitment and long-term responsibility.

We couldn't be happier to place Bead Chain in the hands of Ball Chain Manufacturing. As a multigenerational American family business with an outstanding reputation in the manufacturing industry, we believe they are the ideal company to carry forward the Bead Chain name, its customers and its legacy.

As part of this transition, Ball Chain Manufacturing will take ownership of the Bead Chain business and will succeed Bead Industries as Samwon Petra Co., Ltd.'s exclusive North American partner. Bead has enjoyed a long and productive relationship with Samwon, and we are gratified that Ball Chain will carry that relationship forward.

It is never easy to close a chapter with this much history behind it, but we are confident Bead Chain is incredibly well positioned for the future under Ball Chain Manufacturing's leadership."

About Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Founded in 1938 and based in Mount Vernon, New York, Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. is a fifth-generation, family-owned U.S. manufacturer and the world's largest manufacturer of ball chain. The company produces millions of feet of ball chain each week and serves customers across a broad range of industries in the United States and around the world. For nearly nine decades, Ball Chain Manufacturing has combined American manufacturing, engineering expertise and long-term customer relationships to remain a leader in the global ball chain industry.

About Bead Chain

Established in 1914, Bead Chain has served customers for more than a century and is known for its pioneering manufacturing processes, trusted product quality and long-standing customer relationships.

Contact:

Bill Taubner

President Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.

914-664-7500

SOURCE: Ball Chain Mfg. Co, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/ball-chain-manufacturing-acquires-bead-chain-division-of-bead-industri-1209393