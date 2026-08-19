The Hidden Cost of Aging Water Heaters in East Texas Homes: Bannister Plumbing Shares How Homeowners can Lower Energy Costs

East Texas homeowners can reduce utility bills, prevent expensive water damage, and make smarter repair-or-replace decisions with expert guidance from Bannister Plumbing & Air.

JACKSONVILLE, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / For most East Texas homeowners, the water heater is one of the hardest-working appliances in the house and one of the least noticed. Hidden in a garage, utility room or closet, it quietly supplies hot water every day until something goes wrong. Unfortunately, by the time many homeowners discover a problem, they're facing cold showers, water damage, emergency plumbing bills and the unexpected expense of replacing the unit immediately.

According to Bannister Plumbing & Air, a locally owned company serving Tyler, Jacksonville and communities across East Texas since 2007, many costly water heater failures can be prevented by recognizing the warning signs before the tank reaches the point of failure.

"We see it every week," said Brandon Bannister, owner of Bannister Plumbing & Air. "Homeowners assume their water heater is fine because it still produces hot water. In reality, many units show subtle warning signs for months, or even years, before they fail. Our job is to help families replace a water heater on their schedule instead of after an expensive emergency."

The advice comes at an important time. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, water heating accounts for approximately 18% of a home's total energy use, making it the second-largest energy expense in most households after heating and cooling. Older water heaters not only become more likely to fail-they also become less efficient, quietly increasing monthly utility bills year after year.

Most Water Heaters Don't Suddenly Fail

Unlike a burst pipe, water heater problems usually develop slowly.

Over time, naturally occurring minerals in East Texas water settle inside the tank, creating sediment that forces the unit to work harder. Heating elements wear down, corrosion develops, pressure valves weaken and insulation becomes less effective. Many homeowners don't notice these gradual changes because performance declines gradually.

Common warning signs include:

Rust-colored hot water

Rumbling or popping noises from the tank

Water collecting around the base

Inconsistent hot water temperatures

Hot water running out faster than normal

Rising energy bills

Longer recovery times after showers or laundry

"None of these symptoms should be ignored," Bannister said. "They're often your home's way of telling you the system is nearing the end of its useful life."

Repair or Replace?

One of the most common questions homeowners ask is whether repairing an aging water heater still makes financial sense.

For many traditional storage-tank water heaters, the average service life is 8 to 12 years, although maintenance, water quality and usage can affect longevity. Tankless systems often last 20 years or longer when properly maintained.

Bannister Plumbing & Air recommends considering replacement when:

The tank is more than 10 years old.

Multiple repairs have been needed recently.

The tank itself is leaking.

Rust appears in the hot water.

Energy bills continue rising despite maintenance.

Hot water demand regularly exceeds the system's capacity.

Repair is often appropriate for newer systems with isolated component failures, such as heating elements, thermostats or pressure relief valves. However, once the tank itself begins deteriorating, replacement is typically the safest and most cost-effective option.

The Hidden Cost of Waiting

Many homeowners compare only the cost of repairs versus replacing the water heater itself. They often overlook the much larger financial risks associated with waiting too long.

A failed water heater can result in:

Emergency after-hours plumbing service

Water extraction and cleanup

Drywall replacement

Flooring damage

Mold remediation

Personal property damage

Lost energy efficiency during the months leading up to failure

According to the Insurance Information Institute, the average residential water damage claim exceeds $13,000. While every situation is different, replacing an aging water heater before it fails is often significantly less expensive than dealing with the damage caused by an unexpected rupture.

"The most expensive water heater isn't the one you replace," Bannister said. "It's the one that fails unexpectedly and damages your home. We would much rather help customers make a planned decision than respond after a flooded garage or utility room."

Today's Water Heaters Are More Efficient Than Ever

Many homeowners are surprised by how much water heater technology has improved over the past decade.

Modern systems offer:

Higher energy efficiency

Better tank insulation

Faster hot water recovery

Lower operating costs

Longer manufacturer warranties

Smart monitoring features on many models

For some households, tankless water heaters provide nearly endless hot water while reducing standby energy losses. Others may benefit most from newer high-efficiency storage tanks or hybrid heat pump water heaters. The best solution depends on family size, water usage and household budget.

"Our recommendation isn't based on selling the most expensive equipment," Bannister said. "It's about helping each homeowner choose the system that makes the most sense for their family's needs today-and for the next decade."

Local Experience Makes a Difference

Water conditions, household demand and installation quality all affect how long a water heater lasts. That's why professional sizing, installation and routine inspections are especially important for homeowners throughout Tyler, Jacksonville and East Texas.

Since 2007, Bannister Plumbing & Air has built a reputation for helping homeowners make informed decisions rather than recommending unnecessary replacements. The company has earned thousands of customer reviews and continues to be recognized throughout East Texas for its commitment to honest recommendations, quality workmanship and long-term customer relationships.

Schedule an Inspection Before an Emergency Happens

Homeowners whose water heaters are approaching 10 years of age, or showing signs of declining performance, should consider scheduling a professional inspection before problems become emergencies.

An experienced technician can evaluate the condition of the unit, explain available options, and help determine whether maintenance, repair, or replacement represents the smartest long-term investment.

About Bannister Plumbing & Air

Bannister Plumbing & Air is a locally owned and operated home services company serving East Texas since 2007, with locations in Jacksonville and Tyler. Specializing in plumbing and HVAC services, Bannister provides expert solutions including leak detection, slab leak repair, drain cleaning, sewer services, water heater repair and replacement, and HVAC system repair, maintenance, and installation.

With a team of more than 100 employees and thousands of customer reviews averaging 4.9 stars, Bannister Plumbing & Air is recognized for delivering high-quality workmanship and a customer-first experience. They have received multiple community-driven awards, including Best of Readers' Choice - Best Plumber in Jacksonville (2025) and Locals Love Us - Best Plumber in Tyler (2024, 2025-2026).

The company is led by founders Brandon and Brandy Bannister and remains committed to serving the East Texas community with integrity, accountability, and dependable service.

Contact: Dana Cobb The Barbershop Marketing, dana@thebarbershopmarketing.com 972.955.9747

SOURCE: Bannister Plumbing

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/the-hidden-cost-of-aging-water-heaters-in-east-texas-homes-bannister-plumbing-shares-how-1209416