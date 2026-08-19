Designed for unmanned offshore environments, MF Gateway combines low-power mesh networking with an on-demand GPU Field Gateway to deliver zero-cloud LLM intelligence at the edge.

MinFarm Tech Ltd launched MF Gateway, an edge monitoring system for offshore oil and gas well integrity. Featuring the MinFarm Edge Gateway and MinFarm Field Gateway, the system runs offline AI investigations without cloud infrastructure or public networks.

Built for unmanned platforms with limited power, MF Gateway forms a self-healing, multi-hop LoRaWAN mesh. Data is stored locally, while an AI agent gathers evidence, diagnoses causes, and sends reports to Well Integrity Engineers.

"Monitoring wellhead integrity in remote environments shouldn't require high-power data centers or unreliable connectivity," said Henry Lynam, CEO at MinFarm. "MF Gateway puts on-demand AI compute in the field to alert engineers to anomalies, run LLM investigations, and answer plain-language queries using a compact solar setup."

Key Features of the MF Gateway Line:

Dual Gateway Architecture: MinFarm Edge Gateway: Features an onboard LoRaWAN Network Server, up to ~200 GB local storage, local anomaly detection, and mesh relays up to 10 km. MinFarm Field Gateway: Provides single-point mesh access, web dashboard, SCADA APIs, and an on-demand GPU for AI models and orchestration.

Autonomous Conversational AI: Alerts engineers and powers on its GPU during anomalies, enabling field query and investigation via ATEX tablets.

Alerts engineers and powers on its GPU during anomalies, enabling field query and investigation via ATEX tablets. On-Demand Compute: GPU remains off until triggered by anomalies or user chats to conserve offshore power.

GPU remains off until triggered by anomalies or user chats to conserve offshore power. Hazardous Environment Certified: IP66-sealed, ATEX Zone 2 enclosures (Zone 0/1 for connected sensors) with solar power and 3-day battery backup.

IP66-sealed, ATEX Zone 2 enclosures (Zone 0/1 for connected sensors) with solar power and 3-day battery backup. SCADA External Integration: Supports Modbus, HART, and 4-20 mA to feed well integrity data directly into SCADA or enterprise tools.

Availability

The MF Gateway product line is currently available for commercial deployment and field evaluation. For complete technical specifications, PRD documentation, or enterprise trial inquiries, visit www.minfarmtech.com

About MinFarm

MinFarm designs and manufactures next-generation edge hardware and low-power mesh systems for extreme industrial environments. By prioritizing energy efficiency, local storage density, and edge AI processing, MinFarm enables energy operators to deploy private, real-time monitoring and diagnostic capabilities directly where data is created.

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Contacts:

Media Contact: [Carl Tano] [COO] MinFarm [carl@minfarmtech.com]