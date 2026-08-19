Guardian Roofing Rises to No. 56 Nationally, Becoming Highest-Ranked Washington or Oregon Roofing Contractor

Guardian rises 42 positions in two years, emerging as the Pacific Northwest's highest-ranked roofing contractor in one of the nation's most competitive roofing markets

AUBURN, WA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation has climbed to No. 56 in the nation on Roofing Contractor magazine's 2026 Top 100 Roofing Contractors list, making Guardian the highest-ranked roofing contractor headquartered in Washington or Oregon.

The ranking marks Guardian's third consecutive year of significant advancement on the national list: No. 98 in 2024, No. 74 in 2025 and now No. 56 in 2026. In just two years, Guardian has risen 42 positions, reflecting the rapid growth of a locally rooted Pacific Northwest company that is increasingly competing at a national level.

That distinction is particularly meaningful in an industry made up of more than 108,000 roofing contractor businesses across the United States. While Roofing Contractor's Top 100 does not rank every roofing business in the country, the sheer size and fragmentation of the industry provides important context for Guardian's emergence among its national leaders.

"This recognition reflects the incredible dedication of our entire team," said Mat Rzucidlo, President of Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation. "While we're proud to be No. 56 in the country and the highest-ranked roofing contractor headquartered in Washington or Oregon, what means the most is how we got here. We've built this company by earning the trust of homeowners, investing in our people and staying focused on doing the right thing for every customer on every project."

From No. 98 to No. 56 - and Still Climbing

Guardian's three-year progression on the Top 100 illustrates the company's accelerating growth. Guardian has grown by establishing significant strength in Washington and successfully expanding its model into Oregon. Guardian's rise is taking place in one of the country's most competitive regions for roofing contractors. According to The Roofing Brief's 2026 Roofing Competition Index, Washington and Oregon rank among the five most competitive roofing markets in the United States based on factors including contractor density, roofing employment and average company size. That competitive landscape makes Guardian's position at the top of Washington and Oregon roofing contractors on the national Top 100 list an especially meaningful benchmark.

"We're building something nationally significant right here in the Pacific Northwest," Rzucidlo said. "Our goal has never been to chase rankings. It's to build a company homeowners trust, employees are proud to work for and communities value. This recognition tells us that approach is working and we believe there is still a tremendous amount of opportunity ahead of us."

Guardian's growth has been supported by strategic investments in people, training, technology, operational infrastructure and geographic expansion. The company now employs more than 150 people and provides roofing, gutter and insulation services throughout Washington and Oregon. At the same time, Guardian has continued to emphasize the local accountability and community involvement that have been central to the company's growth. Through its signature HALO Project and partnerships with nonprofit organizations throughout the Pacific Northwest, Guardian regularly contributes services, volunteer hours and resources to homeowners and communities in need.

For Guardian, reaching No. 56 nationally is less a finish line than a marker of how far the company has come - and where it intends to go next. Guardian has built momentum as both a regional leader and an increasingly prominent national roofing company while remaining rooted in the communities where its employees and customers live and work.

About Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation

Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation is a leading provider of residential and commercial roofing, gutter, and insulation services throughout Washington and Oregon. Headquartered in Auburn, Washington, the company is known for its commitment to quality craftsmanship, customer satisfaction, and ongoing team training. With more than 150 employees and a growing regional footprint, Guardian delivers comprehensive exterior solutions backed by strong warranties, ethical service practices, and a culture built on its core values of Integrity, Quality, Excellence, and Partnership. Through community initiatives like the HALO Project, Guardian continues to give back to the communities it serves while setting the standard for service in the home improvement industry.

Media Contact:

Dana Cobb

The Barber Shop Marketing

dana@thebarbershopmarketing.com

972.955.9747

SOURCE: Guardian Roofing

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/guardian-roofing-rises-to-no.-56-nationally-becoming-highest-ranked-wa-1209441