Marquis Who's Who: Marquis Who's Who Honors Christopher Krell, CFP, for Financial Expertise

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who is proud to honor Christopher Krell, CFP, for his financial expertise. Mr. Krell has built a career in financial planning that spans nearly three decades, earning recognition from Forbes, InvestmentNews and The Financial Times Ltd. As a senior partner at Cassaday & Company Inc., he continues to guide clients through the full scope of personal finance with a focus on multigenerational counseling and cash flow generation.

Building a Career on Family Foundations

Mr. Krell graduated with a bachelor's degree from Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Polytechnic and State University in 1996. He joined Cassaday & Company the following year and has remained with the firm since. He later completed the Executive Certificate in Financial Planning Program at Georgetown University. Additionally, he met the requirements for CFP certification and holds the Certified Fund Specialist credential.

The path into finance was not accidental. Mr. Krell's father was a doctoral-level finance professor, and his mother worked in mortgage finance. He grew up surrounded by the subject. Mr. Krell credits his success to finding a strong mentor and staying consistent.

Client Services and Professional Responsibilities

Mr. Krell's day-to-day activities involve working directly with clients on investments, estate planning, taxes, cash flow generation and insurance. He also leads wealth summits that bring together estate planners, insurance agents, accountants and attorneys so clients can address every area of their finances in one setting.

Additionally, Mr. Krell serves as a senior member of the investment policy committee at Cassaday & Company and is an active member of Alpha Phi Omega. Outside the office, he volunteers as a financial counselor for low-income and elderly individuals in Northern Virginia. He also serves on the board of the Washington Redskins-Optimist Club and chairs its fundraising efforts on behalf of children who have been mentally and physically abused.

In 2011, Mr. Krell contributed "The Fear Cocktail" to Financial Advisor Magazine, examining investor psychology during turbulent markets. For him, the most meaningful career milestone is watching clients reach retirement. When asked what has made him a leader in the field, he centered his answer on the privilege of the work itself.

"It is such a rewarding experience," Mr. Krell says. "It's a privilege to be in a position to make that kind of impact for families, for generational wealth, and especially when people are giving you their greatest asset."

Artificial Intelligence and the Next Generation

When asked about industry trends, Mr. Krell pointed directly to artificial intelligence. "The two letters that are in everyone's vernacular these days are AI," he says. "At this point, it's a tool, but it could be a replacement down the road."

Mr. Krell's other priority is identifying and developing young talent to advance the profession. Over the next five to 10 years, his focus will shift toward mentorship and succession planning.

Recognition Across the Industry

Mr. Krell's work has earned consistent recognition. He has been named among the Top Financial Professionals in the United States by InvestmentNews (2025-2026) and included in Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list from 2020 through 2026. Northern Virginia Magazine has named him among its top financial professionals multiple times, and the Financial Times Ltd. included him in its Top 400 Financial Advisors list in 2020.

Additionally, Cassaday & Company was recognized by Virginia Business as one of the best places to work in 2025. Mr. Krell considers this achievement among the most significant.

About Marquis Who's Who:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America, Marquis Who's Who has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who's Who in America remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms worldwide. The suite of Marquis publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who's Who website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

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