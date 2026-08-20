Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2026) - Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (TSXV: YEG) ("Yorkton" or the "Company") announces its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

"Yorkton delivered strong growth in the second quarter, with residential rental revenue increasing 44% and net operating income increasing 45% compared to the same period last year," said Ben Lui, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The acquisition of The Crystallina Residence in January 2026 contributed meaningfully to this growth. The Company's fair value adjustment during the quarter was primarily related to its British Columbia properties. As we transition our portfolio toward Alberta, we believe the planned disposition of these non-core properties in British Columbia will allow us to focus our capital and operating resources on the Alberta market, where we see greater opportunities for long-term growth. In addition, the proposed acquisition of Lui International Group Inc., as previously announced, is an important part of this strategy and is expected to further strengthen our operating cash flow and earning capabilities in Alberta through the vertical integration of property management operations."

Q2 2026 Financial Highlights

As at June 30, 2026, Yorkton had total assets of $177.42 million, which included 702 residential rental units and one commercial rental unit across 11 multi-family rental properties with a total fair market value of $166.37 million and one commercial rental property with 28,026 square feet of net leasable area, together with an adjacent parking lot, with a total fair market value of $8.87 million.

The Company's strategy is to focus on expanding its portfolio in Alberta, where it believes it can more effectively leverage its operational expertise. Consistent with this strategy, and considering upcoming convertible debenture maturities in early 2027, the Company has commenced the sale process for four non-core investment properties in British Columbia, comprising 72 residential units and one commercial unit with an aggregate fair value of $18.84 million.

For the residential units, during the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to 2025, Yorkton reported:





Three months ended





June 30,

2026



June 30,

2025



% change



















Rental revenue $ 3,346,349

$ 2,332,515



44%













Net operating income $ 2,102,701

$ 1,446,618



45%













Weighted average number of units

702



518



36%













Average occupancy rate

95%



96%



(1%)













Average monthly rental revenue per unit $ 1,679

$ 1,572



7%







Six months ended





June 30,

2026



June 30,

2025



% change



















Rental revenue $ 6,498,028

$ 4,647,478



40%













Net operating income $ 4,097,850

$ 2,847,985



44%













Weighted average number of units

687



518



33%













Average occupancy rate

95%



96%



(1%)













Average monthly rental revenue per unit $ 1,664

$ 1,559



7%



The increases in residential rental revenue and net operating income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 were primarily attributable to the acquisition of "The Crystallina Residence", as previously announced on January 16, 2026. The Crystallina Residence is a 184-unit multi-family residential complex constructed in 2016, comprising three condominium-quality buildings and a free standing amenity building in Edmonton, Alberta.

Commercial rental revenue and net operating income from the Company's Alberta commercial property and British Columbia commercial unit were not significant during the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

Yorkton reported a net loss and comprehensive loss of $11,391 in Q1 2026 and $4,396,507 in Q2 2026, resulting in a net loss and comprehensive loss of $4,407,898 for the six months ended June 30, 2026. This compares to net income and comprehensive income of $213,828 in Q1 2025 and $704,141 in Q2 2025, resulting in net income and comprehensive income of $917,969 for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The change was primarily attributable to changes in the fair value of the Company's investment properties. In Q2 2026, the fair value of the investment properties decreased due to prevailing market conditions. In Q2 2025, the fair value of the investment properties increased, primarily due to higher stabilized net operating income resulting from increases in market rents.

About Yorkton

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. is a growth-oriented real estate investment company committed to providing shareholders with growing assets through accretive acquisitions, organic growth, and the active management of multi-family rental properties with significant upside potential. Our current geographical focus is in Alberta and British Columbia with diversified and growing economies, and strong population in-migration. Our business objectives are to achieve growing Net Operating Income ("NOI") and asset values in our multi-family rental property portfolio in strategic markets across Western Canada.

The management team at Yorkton Equity Group Inc. has well over 35 years of prior real estate experience in acquiring and managing rental assets.

Further information about Yorkton is available on the Company's website at www.yorktonequitygroup.com and the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of Yorkton. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Yorkton. Although Yorkton believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Yorkton can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Yorkton disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any applicable securities laws or any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to the account or benefit of a person in the United States absent an exemption from the registration requirement

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Source: Yorkton Equity Group Inc.