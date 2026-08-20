Regenerative Medical Technology Group: RMTG Provides Details for First-Ever Investor Call to Answer Shareholder Questions

Company Announces Date, Time and Connection Details for Its Inaugural Investor Call Following a Strong First Half of 2026

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "RMTG") (OTCID:RMTG), a regenerative medicine company operating through its wholly owned subsidiary Global Stem Cells Group, today announced the connection details for its first-ever investor call, during which management will present prepared remarks responding to questions submitted by shareholders. The call reflects the Company's strong performance through the first half of 2026 and management's commitment to increased transparency and engagement with its shareholders.

As previously announced, the call will feature prepared remarks based on questions received from shareholders and will not include a live question-and-answer session or a discussion of the Company's second quarter 2026 financial results.

How to Join the Call

Event: RMTG Investor Call - Shareholder Questions

Date: Thursday, August 20, 2026

Time: 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time (America/New York)

Format: Google Meet video call

Link: https://meet.google.com/sta-drko-iaf

"We have received many thoughtful questions from our shareholders and investors, and we look forward to addressing them," said David Christensen, CEO and President of RMTG. "We are encouraged by RMTG's progress and remain focused on executing in the dynamic and rapidly evolving field of regenerative medicine."

The Company expects to provide additional updates on its growth initiatives and operating performance in subsequent releases and encourages investors and interested parties to review the Company's filings at www.sec.gov.

About Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc.

Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc. (OTCID:RMTG) is a regenerative medicine company operating through Global Stem Cells Group and its subsidiaries, combining physician education, laboratory operations, biologics manufacturing, product commercialization, and digital healthcare Technology across an international network. The Company operates across more than 30 countries. Additional information about the Company's business, operations, and risks is available in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, the anticipated timing and holding of the Company's first investor call, the format of the call, and any statements regarding the Company's plans, expectations, or intentions with respect to the call or related disclosures. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, liquidity and capital resource constraints, substantial debt obligations and the risk of acceleration of such debt, regulatory developments and compliance requirements in the United States, Argentina and other jurisdictions, market acceptance of the Company's products and services, operational execution risks, competitive conditions, and the other risks described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc.

ir@rmtg.com | (800) 956-3935

SOURCE: Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/rmtg-provides-details-for-first-ever-investor-call-to-answer-shareholder-questions-1209580