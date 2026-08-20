Frost & Sullivan: Kaspersky Recognized for Leadership in Asia-Pacific OT Cybersecurity and Converged IT/OT Security

Kaspersky's purpose-built OT security and unified IT/OT approach demonstrates strong customer value, product innovation, and operational resilience across critical industrial environments.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Kaspersky has received the 2026 Asia-Pacific OT Security Customer Value Leadership Recognition and the 2026 Asia-Pacific Converged IT and OT Security Product Leadership Recognition for its strong performance in delivering customer value and advancing converged cybersecurity across mission-critical industrial environments.

These recognitions highlight Kaspersky's ability to align its cybersecurity strategy with the evolving needs of industrial organizations while executing through a unified, OT-native approach. In a market shaped by rapid digitalization, legacy infrastructure, expanding cyber-physical attack surfaces, and the convergence of IT and OT, Kaspersky demonstrates a differentiated ability to strengthen protection without compromising operational continuity.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Kaspersky excelled across these dimensions through its combination of purpose-built industrial cybersecurity, localized execution, partner-led delivery, and a platform strategy designed to support organizations from foundational OT protection to broader IT/OT convergence.

"Kaspersky demonstrates customer ownership excellence through a platform strategy built around completeness rather than isolated point capabilities. A unified approach is central to this value proposition, integrating endpoint protection, anomaly detection, secure remote access, asset visibility, and centralized management. This coherent operational model is especially valuable in industrial environments where low asset awareness and disconnected tools can slow response times, reduce efficiency, and leave security teams with an incomplete view of risks," said Tetsuya Niihara, Director at Frost & Sullivan.

Kaspersky's strategy focuses on the realities of industrial and critical infrastructure environments, where security solutions must accommodate legacy systems, heterogeneous architecture, and stringent uptime requirements. Kaspersky Industrial CyberSecurity (KICS) combines endpoint protection, OT network monitoring, anomaly detection, and asset visibility, while its broader IT security portfolio extends this approach across enterprise environments. The Open Single Management Platform enables centralized oversight and cross-domain threat correlation.

Innovation also remains central to Kaspersky's product strategy. Its solutions are designed with a limited system footprint and support for legacy operating systems, proprietary industrial protocols, air-gapped environments, and passive monitoring. AI-driven capabilities, behavioral analytics, automated alert summarization, and the Kaspersky Investigation and Response Assistant enhance security operations by helping analysts accelerate investigation and decision-making.

"APAC is where the world's industrial future is being built, and it is also where the diversity of cybersecurity maturity is greatest: Advanced manufacturers and first-time OT security adopters often operate in the same supply chain. Kaspersky's role in this region has been to make enterprise-grade industrial protection genuinely accessible across that entire spectrum through local teams, a certified partner ecosystem, and an adoption model that lets organizations start with visibility and scale to full protection at their own pace. Frost & Sullivan's recognition reflects the trust we have earned plant by plant, market by market, across APAC," said Adrian Hia, Managing Director, APAC at Kaspersky.

Kaspersky's customer value proposition is strengthened by its focus on non-disruptive protection and operational continuity. Capabilities such as zero-reboot updates, precision alerting, portable scanning, and OT-aware support help organizations strengthen their security posture while minimizing disruption to production environments. Its localized engagement model and partner ecosystem across key Asia-Pacific markets support practical deployment and long-term customer value.

"Kaspersky's approach stands out for bringing together comprehensive OT protection, visibility, and management while maintaining the operational discipline required in industrial environments. By connecting KICS with its broader IT security capabilities, the company provides customers with a more unified view of risk across traditionally siloed environments, helping strengthen both security effectiveness and operational efficiency," said Rajarshi Dhar, Associate Director, Security Advisory Practice at Frost & Sullivan.

Frost & Sullivan commends Kaspersky for establishing a strong position at the intersection of OT cybersecurity, IT/OT convergence, cyber-physical systems security, and cyber resilience. Its ability to combine OT-native protection with unified IT/OT visibility and management allows organizations to secure interconnected industrial ecosystems while maintaining operational performance.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents Best Practices Recognitions to companies that demonstrate outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in customer value, competitive positioning, innovation, and market performance. Kaspersky's two recognitions reflect its differentiated approach to addressing the evolving requirements of industrial cybersecurity across Asia-Pacific.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Contact:

Tarini Singh

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Kaspersky

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About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. Innovating the industry with a Cyber Immunity approach, Kaspersky safeguards consumers, businesses, critical infrastructure, and governments from cyberthreats, with over a billion devices protected to date.

Kaspersky ensures Cybersecurity True to Business, focusing on providing clear outcomes, protecting revenue, easing workloads and preventing downtime. Kaspersky's deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services for organizations of every size, from small businesses to large enterprises, combining proven AI-driven protection technologies with simple management and expert support.

Recognized in independent tests and trusted by millions of individuals worldwide and nearly 200,000 organizations, Kaspersky helps detect threats earlier, respond faster and operate with greater confidence and freedom, protecting what matters most to our clients. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.

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