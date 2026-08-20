LG Electronics, Inc.: LG ELECTRONICS EXPANDS FIT & MAX SOLUTION ACROSS KEY HOME APPLIANCE CATEGORIES AT IFA 2026

Extending the Fit & Max Concept Beyond Refrigerators to More Home Appliances

News Summary

LG Electronics' expanded Fit & Max Solution, now spanning refrigerators, washing machines, dryers and dishwashers, will be showcased at IFA 2026.

'Fit Space' enables seamless integration into the home, while 'Max Life' delivers the capacity and performance consumers need.

The expansion marks LG's move to establish Fit & Max as a shared solution framework for its broader home appliance portfolio.

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is showcasing its expanded Fit & Max Solution at IFA 2026 in Berlin, Germany, from September 4 to 8. First applied to select refrigerator models, LG's 'Fit Space, Max Life' approach is now being extended to washing machines, dryers and dishwashers.

LG will present the three product categories together in a dedicated Fit & Max Solution zone at its IFA booth. Displayed in exhibits replicating stylish, modern kitchen and laundry spaces, the appliances demonstrate how Fit & Max delivers seamless integration into the home without compromising the capacity or performance consumers need.

Fit Space, Max Life

Across Europe, living spaces are becoming more compact, while expectations for home appliances continue to rise. Consumers want products that can use space more intelligently, handle tasks more effectively and make daily routines simpler and more convenient. Energy costs and efficiency are also increasingly important purchase considerations.

When choosing an appliance, consumers have traditionally had to balance two priorities: finding a model that fits their space and meets their everyday needs. LG's Fit & Max Solution brings the two together, meaning consumers no longer have to choose between spatial fit and product performance.

'Fit Space,' which combines installation flexibility with design innovation, allows appliances to fit naturally within their surroundings. Product-specific door and hinge mechanisms and installation systems help minimize unsightly gaps and unnecessary protrusion, creating a streamlined appearance and a more unified and usable space.

'Max Life' ensures that fitting the space does not mean compromising the experience. Each appliance is engineered to make the most of its footprint, delivering the capacity, core performance, energy efficiency and convenience consumers expect. Together, Fit Space and Max Life help consumers optimize their living environment without sacrificing performance or convenience.

Refrigerators: Fit Your Lifestyle, Maximize Freshness

Combining Zero Clearance with LG's Thin Door design and a flat exterior, Fit & Max refrigerators can sit right up against the wall or adjacent cabinetry for a sleek look. The space-conscious, integrated design of its Fit & Max refrigerators earned LG recognition at the 2026 iF Design Award and the 2026 Red Dot Award1.

Inside, the refrigerators' Dual FRESHConverter+ and Full Convert Drawer provide up to three adjustable temperature zones, allowing users to tailor storage conditions to different food types. AI Fresh learns usage patterns over a three-week period, leveraging this data to optimize cooling operation for more consistent and stable storage conditions. Visitors to LG's IFA exhibit can learn more about the refrigerator's flexible temperature settings at the Fit & Max Solution zone.

Washing Machines: Fit Your Laundry Space, Max Your Quality Time

LG is extending Fit & Max across its laundry lineup, encompassing washing, drying and garment care solutions. Slide-in installation and flat, minimal designs allow the appliances to align neatly with surrounding cabinetry and minimize protrusion into the room, creating a streamlined, space-efficient laundry environment.

Although space-conscious, LG's Fit & Max laundry appliances do not compromise on capacity. The machines combine an enhanced internal structure with precise DD motor-based inverter control to minimize vibrations and maximize internal space, enabling a larger drum and greater washing capacity without an increase in footprint2. AI Wash and AI Dry detect load characteristics and automatically adjust cycle settings, helping reduce the time, energy and attention required to complete the task of washing and drying.

Dishwashers: Fit Your Kitchen, Max Cleaning Performance

LG Fit & Max dishwashers feature a flush-fit design that helps maintain the clean, continuous lines of the surrounding kitchen cabinetry. Behind the seamless exterior, the dishwashers offer the ultra-convenient 1-hour Wash & Dry cycle3 as well as AI SenseClean, which detects the soil level of each load to automatically optimize cleaning effectiveness. These technologies facilitate faster, more responsive dish care, reducing the burden of a necessary daily chore and giving consumers more time to enjoy life outside the kitchen.

"Consumers should not have to choose between an appliance that fits their space and one that delivers the capacity and performance they need," said Baek Seung-tae, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. "Fit & Max brings these priorities together in one solution. By extending this approach across more appliance categories, we aim to make it easier for consumers to choose products that fit naturally into their homes while delivering greater value in everyday life."

Visitors to IFA 2026 can experience the expanded Fit & Max Solution at LG's booth in Hall 18 at Messe Berlin, where refrigerators, laundry solutions and dishwashers will be presented together in a dedicated Fit & Max Solution zone.

1 Awards apply to the 36-inch VN3 models, including swing- and drawer-type configurations. 2 Compared to previous LG models with the same external dimensions. Capacity increased by 3 kg compared to F4J8J**** (600mm depth) and by 2 kg compared to F4J8V****** (550mm depth). Actual capacity may vary by model. 3 The one-hour time is an algorithm setting, and the actual operating time may vary depending on the surrounding environment. And when adding options, the total time will increase.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers' quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG's Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions. Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LG.com/global/newsroom/ .

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