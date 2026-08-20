







HANOI, Vietnam, Aug 20, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Ceramics Vietnam & Stone Vietnam 2026 will take place from 2 to 4 December 2026 at the International Center for Exhibition (I.C.E.) Hanoi, bringing together suppliers, manufacturers, buyers, and industry professionals from across the ceramics and natural stone sectors.Organized by Messe Munchen Singapore, the exhibition combines the former ASEAN Ceramics and ASEAN Stone events into a single platform covering the entire value chain, from mining and industrial minerals to manufacturing technologies, finished products, architectural surfaces, and construction applications. The 2026 edition is expected to feature more than 350 exhibiting companies and brands, welcome over 5,000 trade visitors, and occupy approximately 6,000 square meters of exhibition space.The exhibition is supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWE), the Vietnam Building Ceramic Association (VIBCA), and international industry organizations including ACIMAC, Confindustria Marmomacchine, and CCPIT, together with government agencies, trade associations, and national pavilions from several countries."Vietnam is rapidly strengthening its position as one of Asia's leading manufacturing hubs," said Robert Schonberger, Global Industry Lead, Messe Munchen. "Ceramics Vietnam & Stone Vietnam provides an international platform that connects technology providers with manufacturers, buyers, and project decision-makers, supporting investment and long-term industry collaboration across Southeast Asia."Ceramics VietnamCo-organized with the Vietnam Building Ceramic Association (VIBCA), Ceramics Vietnam covers the full ceramics production chain, including raw materials, industrial minerals, manufacturing equipment, kiln technologies, automation, and digital production solutions. The exhibition also showcases ceramic tiles, porcelain slabs, sanitaryware, tableware, refractories, and advanced ceramics for industrial applications.Stone VietnamPowered by Confindustria Marmomacchine and co-organized with VNEES, Stone Vietnam focuses on natural stone, engineered surfaces, and processing technologies. Exhibits include quarrying equipment, stone processing machinery, diamond tools, engineered stone, quartz surfaces, terrazzo, marble, granite, and other architectural materials for residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects.Industry ParticipationThe exhibition continues to attract manufacturers and suppliers from Europe, Asia, and other international markets. Confirmed exhibitors include Imerys, MCS Portugal, Amberger Kaolinwerke, Grintec Magotteaux, Astral Material, Kemei, VITIS, Rock Team, HJMT, WA Kaolin, CCS, Gilfair, Corbario, Ashriya Granites, Gandhi Mining Group, Fortune Stones, Shyam Chemicals, Jupiter Rock Drills, Guangzhou Jingu Diamond Tools, and Solen Tenth.National and international pavilions from Italy, Germany, China, and India have also been confirmed.In addition to the exhibition, visitors can participate in technical conferences, business matching sessions, hosted buyer meetings, and networking events designed to facilitate knowledge exchange and commercial partnerships throughout the region.Event at a GlanceEvent: Ceramics Vietnam & Stone Vietnam 2026Dates: 2 to 4 December 2026Venue: International Center for Exhibition (I.C.E.) Hanoi, VietnamExhibitors: 350+ companies and brandsVisitors: 5,000+ trade professionalsExhibition Space: 6,000 square metersSupporting Programme: Conference, Business Matching, Hosted Buyer, VIP Programme, Quarry & Stone Pavilion, Surface Design Walk for ceramics and stoneFor more information, visit the official Ceramics Vietnam and Stone Vietnam websites.Interested in showcasing your product? Contact aseanceramics@mmiasia.com.sg or exhibit@mmiasia.com.sg.About MMI Asia Pte LtdEstablished in 1992, MMI Asia is the wholly owned subsidiary and regional headquarters of Messe Munchen GmbH (MMG) and is one of the world's leading exhibition organizers.MMI Asia's portfolio includes editions of world-leading trade fairs from Munich, including transport logistic, air cargo, analytica, and ceramitec, as well as industry-specific events such as Ceramics Vietnam & Stone Vietnam and Singapore International Water Week.MMI Asia also provides consultancy services in professional trade fair and conference management to government bodies, international trade and promotion organizations, and trade associations.For more information, please visit www.mmiasia.com.About Messe MunchenAs one of the world's leading trade fair organizers, Messe Munchen presents the world of tomorrow at approximately 90 trade fairs worldwide. These include 12 of the world's leading trade fairs, such as bauma, BAU, IFAT, electronica, and ISPO.Messe Munchen's portfolio comprises trade fairs for capital and consumer goods, as well as new technologies. Together with its subsidiaries, it organizes trade fairs in China, India, Brazil, South Africa, Turkey, Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Thailand, and the U.S.With a network of more than 15 affiliated companies and almost 70 representatives worldwide, Messe Munchen is active in more than 130 countries. Its more than 150 events held annually attract around 50,000 exhibitors and approximately three million visitors in Germany and abroad.ContactCeramics Vietnam & Stone Vietnam 2026MMI Asia Pte LtdEmail: aseanceramics@mmiasia.com.sgMobile (WhatsApp): +65 8712 3652Source: MMI Asia Pte Ltd (MMI)Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.