A New Chapter of Intimate Luxury in Ubud: The Kayon Resort Introduces Premier Pool Villa & Royal Jacuzzi Pool Villa

UBUD, Indonesia, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled within the lush tropical forest of Ubud, The Kayon Resort proudly introduces two new accommodation categories, 4 units of Premier Pool Villa and 2 units of Royal Jacuzzi Pool Villa, expanding its collection of private retreats designed for couples and discerning travelers seeking privacy, romance, and a deeper connection with nature.

The introduction of these new villas responds to the growing demand for more private and intimate accommodation experiences in Bali. "The opening of these new villa categories is our response to the market's growing demand for private villas, particularly from guests seeking greater privacy, comfort, and a more personalized stay," said I Made Suyasa, Resort Manager of The Kayon Resort. "With these new villas, we aim to offer an elevated experience while maintaining the authentic Balinese hospitality and natural surroundings that define The Kayon Resort."

Inspired by traditional Balinese architecture, both villa categories feature natural materials, handcrafted details, and warm earthy textures that complement the surrounding jungle landscape.

The Premier Pool Villa offers a 75-square-metre private retreat with a spacious king-size bedroom, signature terrazzo bathtub, and private infinity-edge swimming pool overlooking the lush forest canopy. With only four units available, the category provides an intimate setting for couples seeking tranquility and seclusion.

For a more indulgent escape, the Royal Jacuzzi Pool Villa spans 85 square metres and features a private infinity swimming pool and sunken outdoor Jacuzzi, complemented by a king-size bedroom and signature terrazzo bathtub. Limited to only two units, the villa is designed for romantic getaways, honeymoon escapes, and meaningful celebrations.

Guests staying in the new villas can also enjoy a collection of signature resort inclusions, including daily breakfast at Kepitu Restaurant, afternoon high tea at Canyon Jetty Waterfall, yoga sessions, Balinese cultural activities, and complimentary shuttle service to Ubud Centre.

The launch marks another step in The Kayon Resort's evolution, strengthening its position as an intimate retreat where nature, romance, and authentic Balinese hospitality come together. Through its newest villas, the resort invites guests to experience Ubud from a more private perspective, surrounded by the peaceful rhythm of the rainforest.

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Media Contact:

Ariska Paramitha - Corporate Marketing Manager

ariska@thekayon.com

(0361) 479 2553

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