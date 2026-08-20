

EQS Newswire / 20/08/2026 / 10:56 UTC+8

[Beijing, August 20, 2026] - Tec-Do, a global leader in AI marketing technology, today announced the completion of a new financing round, led by Huatai-General Atlantic, with participation from Forebright Capital, GAC Capital, GSR Ventures and other investors. This financing provides strong support for Tec-Do's next phase of AI research and development, product commercialization, global expansion, and capital market initiatives. The financing attracted strong interest from leading investors, reflecting growing confidence in Tec-Do's innovative AI approach, built around its Navos Marketing Multi-Agent Platform and Tec-Chi Specialized MLLMs, as well as its proven ability to deliver measurable business growth for enterprise customers. This round brings together a group of investors with strong global perspectives, long-term capital and deep industry resources. Leading this financing marks Huatai-General Atlantic's first-ever RMB investment, made through the joint venture fund, established by Huatai Baoli Investment Management. Tec-Do's long-term shareholder GSR Ventures increased its investment in this round. The participation of new leading investors alongside continued commitments from existing shareholders reflects the forward-looking confidence of international capital markets in the large-scale commercialization of B2B AI Agents and further underscores Tec-Do's expertise in the field. Proceeds from the financing will be primarily used to further advance Tec-Do's core AI technologies, including the Tec-Chi Specialized MLLMs and Navos Multi-Agent Platform, as well as to attract and develop top-tier AI talent. As AI begins to fundamentally reshape the global business landscape, Tec-Do will also accelerate its strategic investments in Agentic Commerce, Agent-to-Agent (A2A) collaboration, and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), helping global brands capture new growth opportunities across the information discovery, consumer decision-making, and transaction journeys increasingly shaped by AI. Shuhao Li, Founder and CEO of Tec-Do, said: "AI is reshaping the foundations of global business, and we are at the beginning of a new era in which AI is redefining how businesses grow. Truly valuable AI is not simply about making technology more powerful; it must go deeper into real business operations and continuously create measurable business value. That is the core belief behind Tec-Do's Useful AI approach. As AI-driven transformation reshapes global commerce, we aspire to be a leading force in this transformation, helping brands around the world capture new growth opportunities and turning AI into a true engine for business growth." The strong investor interest in Tec-Do is rooted in its nearly decade-long experience serving more than 100,000 cross-border businesses. From search and social media to content-driven commerce and now AI-powered conversations, Tec-Do has consistently positioned itself well within major shifts in the global commercial landscape. The company has established deep partnerships with leading global commercial platforms and AI-native consumer interfaces, including Meta, Google, TikTok, and OpenAI, helping customers continuously unlock new channels and opportunities for business growth. Today, Tec-Do's business spans more than 200 countries and regions worldwide. Its Navos Multi-Agent Platform connects the entire workflow of global market intelligence, creative generation, campaign execution, performance attribution, and continuous optimization. Data and practical insights accumulated across markets, industries, and consumer scenarios are continuously fed back into Tec-Do's proprietary Tec-Chi Specialized MLLMs, creating a self-reinforcing optimization flywheel that continuously improves the platform's intelligence and performance. According to the latest benchmark results, Tec-Do's Tec-Chi Question Answering & Reasoning Model ranked No.1 globally in the SuperCLUE evaluation of specialized advertising and marketing foundation models, while its Content Understanding Model ranked No.2 overall in the "Cross-Border Marketing Video Understanding" benchmark. In July 2026, Navos also launched its 2.0 iteration, evolving into an all-in-one enterprise AI Workforce capable of dynamically orchestrating multiple models, tools, and specialized agents based on specific business objectives. The evolution marks a shift from AI simply providing recommendations toward collaborative execution and delivery of measurable business outcomes. Tec-Do is also translating its AI capabilities from benchmark performance into real-world commercial impact. In July 2026, Tec-Do became one of the first official technology partners for ChatGPT Ads globally. In initial customer testing, a cross-border brand using Tec-Do's technology with ChatGPT Ads achieved a significant reduction in marketing costs while increasing ROI to 2.5 times its previous level. The results demonstrate Tec-Do's ability to help brands unlock new growth opportunities as AI-native consumer interfaces reshape the global advertising and commerce landscape. Looking ahead, Tec-Do will remain committed to its founding principle of "Technology Empowers Business." The company will continue integrating specialized AI models and multi-agent systems across the full spectrum of business growth, including marketing, sales, and customer success, moving AI beyond point solutions toward a new AI-for-work operating model. Through this evolution, Tec-Do aims to help more businesses capture global opportunities, achieve sustainable growth, and lead the emerging era of Agentic Commerce. About Tec-Do Founded in 2017, Tec-Do is a leading AI marketing company delivering results-centric marketing solutions for global business growth. Powered by Tec-Chi multi-modal large language models (MLLMs) and Marketing Multi-Agent Platform Navos, the company delivers end-to-end marketing solutions through a suite of AI-native, performance-driven products. These products restructure and autonomize mission-critical marketing processes-including market intelligence, content generation, campaign delivery, and performance optimization-across global media channels. In 2025, Tec-Do served over 100,000 advertisers, representing a diversified customer base that spans e-commerce, gaming, entertainment, and local commerce. For more information, please visit https://www.tec-do.com/en/. 20/08/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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