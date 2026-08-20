Blueprint Finance Announces Strategic Funding Round to Scale Concrete's Institutional DeFi Infrastructure

Polychain Capital leads the round, with participation from Bullish, Keyrock, BitGo, FalconX, G-20, Flowdesk, JPEG Trading, and Sentient Capital.

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Finance, the core developer of Concrete, today announced the completion of a strategic funding round led by Polychain Capital, with participation from Bullish, Keyrock, BitGo, FalconX, G-20, Flowdesk, JPEG Trading, Sentient Capital, Andes, and 2Square.

The strategic round brings together a group of investors spanning venture capital, institutional trading, custody, liquidity provision, and digital asset infrastructure. The financing will support Blueprint Finance as it continues to scale Concrete, its full-stack vault infrastructure that is designed to enable institutions, protocols, and asset managers to launch, manage, and allocate capital through sophisticated on-chain strategies.

Concrete continues to design and build infrastructure for a new phase of decentralized finance - one in which vaults increasingly function as programmable on-chain capital allocators. Rather than requiring allocators to manage execution, accounting, risk controls, rebalancing, and integrations across fragmented protocols independently, Concrete provides the infrastructure to bring these functions together within a unified vault system.

The company has also continued to expand its work with protocols, asset issuers, networks, and institutional allocators to build vaults that can support on-chain yield products and serve as core liquidity infrastructure.

Beyond scaling its vault infrastructure, Blueprint Finance has continued to expand the Concrete ecosystem with new on-chain financial primitives, including AssetCX and concUSD. These products represent the next evolution of Concrete: moving to build new assets, markets, and financial products on top of its institutional-grade foundation.

"DeFi is moving beyond the era where capital allocation was defined by chasing the highest advertised yield," said Nic Roberts-Huntley, CEO and co-founder of Blueprint Finance. "The next phase is about infrastructure: giving professional allocators the controls, transparency, automation, and risk management they expect while preserving everything that makes on-chain markets powerful. This strategic round brings together firms that understand those markets from every angle, and we're excited to have them alongside us as we scale Concrete into the infrastructure layer for on-chain asset management."

The round reflects growing institutional interest in vault infrastructure as digital asset markets mature. Institutional allocators increasingly require more than access to on-chain yield: they need auditable accounting, defined operational permissions, scalable execution, transparent risk controls, and infrastructure capable of operating through rapidly changing market conditions.

"Who participated in this round is as important to us as the capital itself," added Roberts-Huntley. "These are firms that operate at the center of digital asset markets. Bringing that expertise into the Concrete ecosystem gives us strategic partners across liquidity, execution, custody, and distribution as we build infrastructure designed for the next generation of on-chain capital."

About Blueprint Finance

Blueprint Finance builds infrastructure for institutional on-chain finance and is the core developer of Concrete.

Concrete is a full-stack vault infrastructure platform designed to power the next generation of on-chain asset management. Its modular architecture enables institutions, protocols, asset issuers, and allocators to build and operate vaults with automated execution, accounting, risk controls, and quantitative strategy tooling.

By combining DeFi-native composability with institutional-grade operational infrastructure, Concrete is building the foundation for scalable, transparent, and programmable capital markets on-chain.

To learn more, visit https://concrete.xyz/ or follow @ConcreteXYZ on X.

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