SANY Group: SANY Ships Its First Autonomous Mining Trucks to South America

First Latin American deployment combines autonomous electric trucks with intelligent dispatching and lifecycle services

CHANGSHA, China, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SANY Group on August 12 shipped its first batch of SKT110Ei pure-electric autonomous mining trucks to South America, the company's first autonomous mining truck project in the region. The project includes an autonomous truck fleet, an intelligent dispatching system and lifecycle operations and maintenance services. It is also SANY's first deployment of its autonomous mining solution in Latin America, extending the company's autonomous mining capabilities into a new international market.

Currently, the global mining industry faces challenges including complex operating conditions, haulage safety risks, shortages of skilled operators and rising labor costs. SANY's integrated autonomous driving solution is designed to address these challenges by improving safety, reducing operating costs and increasing efficiency. Tailored to the customer's operations in South America, the solution integrates autonomous trucks, roadside infrastructure and cloud-based dispatching with localized operations and maintenance services.

The SKT110Ei pure-electric autonomous mining trucks are designed for high reliability and availability with low energy consumption. Equipped with SANY's fully in-house-developed autonomous driving system, the trucks are designed to lower operating costs and improve productivity while reducing the need for manual operation.

At the recent SANY Group Mining Summit 2026, the company also unveiled its first cabless pure-electric mining truck. Equipped with a liquid-cooled dual-gun charging system, the truck supports ultra-fast charging while maintaining the range required for mine-site operations. It offers three operating modes - on-site takeover, remote takeover and fully autonomous driving - to accommodate a wide range of operating requirements.

SANY Intelligent Mining, a subsidiary of SANY International, one of SANY Group's three listed companies, specializing in intelligent mining technologies, develops systems ranging from drive-by-wire chassis and multi-sensor perception to AI-based decision-making and cloud-based dispatching. As of July 2026, the company had deployed more than 300 autonomous mining trucks, which had logged more than 13 million kilometers of safe operation and transported over 41 million cubic meters of earth and rock across a range of demanding operating conditions.

SANY will continue to invest in autonomous mining technology and work with mining partners worldwide to improve the intelligence, safety, efficiency and sustainability of mining operations.

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