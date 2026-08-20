HONG KONG, Aug 20, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - With the imminent inauguration of the new Huanggang Port, cross-border transport demand between Shenzhen and Hong Kong is set to rise further. To drive the digital transformation of Hong Kong's green minibuses and facilitate cross-border travel between Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland, Wonder (the 'Company'), a leading FinTech and payments platform for merchants in Hong Kong and Asia-Pacific region, Weixin Pay, and Koon Wing Motors reached a cooperation intention at the 'Hong Kong Minibus Smart Transit Cooperation Signing Ceremony' held on 18 August 2026. This cooperation marks a pivotal milestone in the integration of public transportation between Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland. By deploying the Wonder Transit X smart mobility platform across Hong Kong's green minibus network, the initiative will comprehensively drive innovation in smart payments, smart ticketing, and digital operations, delivering a seamless, frictionless commuting experience for local residents and cross-border passengers, further deepening the integration of FinTech with Hong Kong's public transit sector.Under the cooperation agreement, Wonder Transit X will be integrated into the green minibus fleet operated by Koon Wing Motors, seamlessly bridging Weixin Pay, Wonder's smart mobility solutions, and the local green minibus network. In particular, routes servicing the new Huanggang Port will introduce Wonder Transit X to support a versatile array of electronic payment methods, including Weixin Pay, thereby streamlining cross-border commutes for both tourists and local residents. This cooperation will introduce various digital payment options and digital operational capabilities to these critical routes, elevating the passenger journey while empowering operators to optimize ticketing, transaction processing, and daily administrative efficiency. This deployment signifies the official expansion of Wonder Transit X into Hong Kong's green minibus sector, laying a solid foundation for the digital transformation of local public transport.Wayne Chen, Regional Head of Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, Weixin Pay, said, 'Minibuses are a cornerstone of Hong Kong's transit infrastructure, essential for both the immersive travel experiences of tourists and the everyday needs of Greater Bay Area residents. We believe this cooperation with Koon Wing Motors will significantly optimize transit efficiency, eliminate the friction of cash handling, and digitally transform the 'last mile' of cross-border connectivity.'Ma Kiu Sang, Director of Yan Yan Motors Ltd., a subsidiary of Koon Wing Motors, said, 'To enhance the commuting experience for passengers utilizing our green minibuses post-clearance at the Heung Yuen Wai and new Huanggang ports, we have upgraded our fleet with a state-of-the-art digital payment system. In addition to Octopus, cross-border passengers can now pay fares using Weixin Pay, credit cards and a wide array of digital payment methods, making every journey smoother and more convenient.'Jason Ngan, Founder and CEO of Wonder, said, 'This cooperation underscores Wonder's unwavering commitment to advancing smart city infrastructure through FinTech. By integrating Wonder Transit X into an expanding network of green minibuses, we are delivering more accessible, diversified, and globally recognized payment options to passengers, while injecting fresh impetus into the digital transformation of Hong Kong's public transit system. Whether serving local residents, mainland visitors, or international tourists, our platform ensures everyone can utilize their preferred payment methods for a frictionless and inclusive travel experience. Given the intensifying cross-border connectivity, incorporating commonly used payment tools in the Chinese Mainland like Weixin Pay into minibus routes connecting port-adjacent communities directly addresses the pragmatic needs of cross-border passengers. We look forward to working with Weixin Pay and Koon Wing Motors to seamlessly integrate smart payment capabilities into the daily commutes of Hong Kong citizens and facilitating cross-border travel, further cementing Hong Kong's leading position as an international smart city.'Wayne Chen (left), Regional Head of Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, Weixin Pay; Ma Kiu Sang (center), Director of Yan Yan Motors Ltd., a subsidiary of Koon Wing Motors; and Jason Ngan (right), Founder and CEO of Wonder, are pictured at the Hong Kong Minibus Smart Transit Cooperation Signing Ceremony.Digitalizing Public Transit: Elevating the Passenger Experience and Operational EfficiencyPublic transportation is an integral component of daily life in Hong Kong. In tandem with ongoing smart city initiatives, the digital transformation of public transit has become paramount. This cooperation will bring significant convenience to passengers on the relevant green minibus routes. Local residents, Mainland visitors and international travelers can seamlessly settle fares using a comprehensive suite of digital payment solutions tailored to their preferences, including Weixin Pay, PayMe, UnionPay, UnionPay app, JCB, Visa, Mastercard, Discover and Diners, and BOC Pay. This effectively eliminates the reliance on cash and exact change'a critical advantage during peak transit hours and short-haul journeys. Furthermore, digital payments ensure transparent transaction records and instant confirmation, granting passengers peace of mind and real-time visibility into their fare expenditures. Over the long term, this cooperation will drive the modernization of minibus services, aligning them more closely with the contemporary needs of the public.Beyond serving local communities, this cooperation significantly refines the cross-border travel experience between Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland. Specific routes act as vital arteries connecting border communities, offering essential transit links for frequent cross-border travelers. Notably, as a flagship infrastructure project between Shenzhen and Hong Kong, the new Huanggang Port's connecting minibus routes will feature this diversified digital payment system. Mainland visitors can utilize familiar platforms such as Weixin Pay, mitigating the friction of acquiring Hong Kong currency upon arrival and ensuring a fluid transit experience. As minibus services increasingly integrate with border checkpoints, community transit hubs, and broader railway networks, this streamlined payment infrastructure will be instrumental in enhancing cross-border travel convenience.For operators, the Wonder Transit X platform centralizes fare configuration, transaction logging, and operational data analytics, substantially reducing administrative overhead. The system dynamically accommodates complex fare structures across varying routes, section fares, and passenger categories, supporting fare collection and management for various ticket types including adults, children and seniors. Leveraging robust digital transaction ledgers and backend administrative tools, operational teams can gain better insights into transaction and operational conditions across various routes, laying the groundwork for digital fleet management and service optimisation, ultimately elevating the experience for both frontline drivers and passengers.Green minibuses under Koon Wing Motors now feature a new electronic payment system supporting a wide range of payment methods including Weixin Pay, PayMe, UnionPay, UnionPay app, JCB, Visa, Mastercard, Discover and Diners, and BOC Pay.Wonder Transit X: 'Any Payments. Any Transportation.'Wonder Transit X is a comprehensive, all-in-one smart payment platform engineered specifically for the transit sector. Anchored by the product philosophy of 'Any Payments. Any Transportation.', it integrates passenger payment processing, fare routing rules, transaction confirmation, and fleet management into a single platform. The platform is designed to deliver a streamlined, intuitive, and secure payment experience for commuters, while simultaneously empowering operators with robust tools for managing complex fare structures, transaction records, and day-to-day fleet operations. Beyond green minibuses, Wonder Transit X is also capable of supporting various modes of transport and integrating with existing transport systems, making it highly adaptable for taxis, ferries, and broader public transit applications.Smart Upgrades for Green Minibuses: A Benchmark for Public Transit DigitalizationThis cooperation illustrates the seamless expansion of smart transit platforms from fundamental payment gateways into comprehensive ticketing and operational management solutions. By unifying payment processing, fare structuring, and operational analytics, the platform fosters a more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable public transit model. This implementation will serve as a benchmark and operational blueprint for other public transport operators considering smart mobility solutions in the future.Through this cooperation, Weixin Pay is extending its frictionless payment ecosystem deeper into daily commuting scenarios. Passengers utilizing Weixin Pay will benefit from the enhanced convenience of using their preferred payment option on designated green minibuses. Ultimately, this cooperation not only accelerates the digital transformation of Hong Kong's green minibuses but also enhances cross-border mobility by optimizing the transit payment experience at border checkpoints. It simultaneously promotes the growth of Hong Kong's local payment ecosystem, cross-border payment convenience, and smart mobility services, injecting new momentum into Hong Kong's smart city development.Green minibus routes operated by Koon Wing Motors serve vital port-adjacent communities, delivering a smart travel experience for cross-border passengers traveling between Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland.Wonder: Committed to 'Making Payments Simple' Through TechnologyAs a leading FinTech platform serving businesses in Hong Kong and the Asia-Pacific region, Wonder's mission is to "make payments simple", leveraging technology to simplify payment processing, collections, and capital management. The platform integrates online and offline collections, corporate accounts, digital payments, business expense management, transaction management, and digital financial services. Furthermore, it supports digital onboarding, e-KYC, instant settlement, and SME financing. Through these solutions, Wonder empowers businesses to maximize operational efficiency and expand their payment capabilities across diverse sectors, spanning business operations, public services, and daily mobility.Backed by robust technological capabilities and a culture of innovation, Wonder has achieved notable milestones in recent years, including: secured a USD6 million Series A funding round led by Hong Kong Telecom (HKT) / PCCW in 2019; introduced the T+0 instant settlement for digital taxi payments in Hong Kong in 2023, accelerating daily fare reconciliation for drivers; recognized as the first FinTech firm authorized by the Hong Kong Transport Department to deploy digital payment acceptance infrastructure within taxis in 2024; appointed as Octopus's inaugural omnichannel payment service provider in Hong Kong, enabling merchants to seamlessly accept Octopus and over 30 alternative payment methods via a unified platform; and successfully raised a USD12 million venture debt from HSBC Innovation Banking in February 2026 to support business growth across the Asia-Pacific region and product development.Please click here to download the high-resolution images.About WonderWonder is a leading payments and FinTech platform for merchants in Hong Kong and the Asia-Pacific region, dedicated to leveraging technology to simplify payment processing, collections, and capital management for businesses across all industries. The platform provides one-stop payment, capital management and digital financial solutions for merchants and enterprises of varying scales, encompassing online and offline collections, corporate accounts, digital payments, business expense management, transaction management, and instant settlement.Wonder is Hong Kong's first full-stack omnichannel payments platform, allowing merchants to complete KYC onboarding digitally in minutes, open an account, accept payments, pay digitally, and manage transactions, all from a single platform. Key products include Wonder App, Wonder Terminal, Wonder Dashboard, Wonder Card, Wonder Taxi, and Wonder Transit X.Headquartered in Hong Kong, Wonder completed a USD6 million Series A funding round led by Hong Kong Telecom (HKT) / PCCW and raised a USD12 million venture debt from HSBC Innovation Banking. The Company has offices in Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia and the Chinese Mainland, continuously driving the advancement of payments, FinTech, and digital operational services across Asia.For more information, please visit https://wonder.app.About Weixin PayWeixin Pay is the mobile payment solution integrated within the Weixin/WeChat application and is one of China's leading mobile payment services. Its mission is to provide users and businesses with secure, convenient, and professional payment experiences. In China, Weixin Pay covers nearly every aspect of daily life, both online and offline. The cross-border Weixin Pay service is available in 78 countries and regions, supports 36 currencies, and covers a wide range of scenarios including restaurants, retail, transportation, tourism attractions, and education payments - helping international merchants effectively serve Chinese consumers.About Koon Wing MotorsKoon Wing Motors manages a comprehensive network of green minibuses across Hong Kong, serving as a long-standing transit provider for local residents. Capitalizing on extensive expertise in green minibus fleet management and operations, Koon Wing Motors remains steadfastly committed to enhancing the accessibility and reliability of public transportation, delivering a seamless, frictionless commuting experience for local residents and cross-border passengers.For media enquiries, please contact:Frement Financial PR TeamTel: (852) 9461 9199Source: WonderCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.