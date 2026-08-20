Centiel SA / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR
Lugano, 20 August 2026
2026 Half-Year highlights
Gerardo Lecuona, CEO of Centiel, commented: "The first half of 2026 was a defining period for Centiel. We completed our merger and listing on SIX Swiss Exchange, and at the same time took a decisive step into the U.S. data center market together with Neo Critical Power. The first order under this partnership confirms that our strategy is working and gives us confidence for the second half of the year. Our half-year results show that Centiel's profitable growth trajectory continues. Combined with the visibility we now have on U.S. business volumes, this gives us a solid basis for the second half of the year and beyond."
Key figures for the 2026 Half-Year Results
In CHF 1'000 H1 2026 Margin H1 2025 Margin Change
H1 2026 H1 2025 Change
- Net revenue increase of 37.0% reflects strong demand across all segments and successful expansion.
Strategic Topics
The first order under this partnership, worth USD 8.7 million, confirms that our strategy is delivering results. Realizing larger volumes, however, will require sufficient production capacity and certification of our products for the U.S. market. In light of the expected demand indicated by Neo Critical Power, Centiel is currently assessing various options to significantly increase its production volume, including the expansion of capacity at its existing manufacturing sites. Centiel expects to communicate further details on its production capacity expansion plans in due course.
Centiel also expanded its global distribution footprint, with new channels established in Latin America (Guatemala), Africa (Mauritania) and Southeast Asia (Malaysia) - extending the company's addressable market and creating additional opportunities for organic growth.
Leadership
Outlook
The company continues to expect initial low-double-digit-million CHF revenue from the U.S. framework agreement in the current financial year, with substantial upside potential in the following years depending on delivery schedules and project implementation and final approval for the UL certification. So far, the implementation progress of those steps is well on track.
The market for Centiel's products and solutions continues to grow and the company is focused on expanding its production capacity and developing its product portfolio to ensure it continues to provide innovative, leading-edge technology of the highest quality expected from a Swiss precision manufacturer.
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Contact: Centiel Global HQ, Via alla Stampa 15, 6965 Cadro, Lugano, Switzerland, +41 91 210 36 83, ir@hq.centiel.com
About Centiel SA
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Centiel SA
|Via alla Stampa 15
|6965 Cadro (Lugano)
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 91 210 36 83
|E-mail:
|write@centiel.com
|Internet:
|www.centiel.com
|ISIN:
|CH0024666528
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2385964
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2385964 20-Aug-2026 CET/CEST