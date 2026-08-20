Centiel SA / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Centiel reports strong 2026 Half-Year results and invests into future growth



20-Aug-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR Lugano, 20 August 2026 2026 Half-Year highlights

- Net revenue increased by 37.0% to CHF 25.2 million (H1 2025: CHF 18.4 million).

- Adjusted EBIT (adjusted for the costs related to the merger with HT5) rose +77.9% to CHF 5.3 million (H1 2025: CHF 3.0 million), corresponding to a margin of 20.9%.

- Adjusted profit for the period more than doubled to CHF 4.6 million (H1 2025: CHF 2.0 million).

- Full-year 2026 guidance of around CHF 65 million reflecting the additional momentum from the U.S. market entry and EBIT margin of 20% plus, excluding transaction costs.

- Strategic entry into the U.S. hyperscaler and colocation data center market through a multi-year distribution agreement with Neo Critical Power LLC, signed on 10 June 2026, and a first order under the framework agreement worth USD 8.7 million. Gerardo Lecuona, CEO of Centiel, commented: "The first half of 2026 was a defining period for Centiel. We completed our merger and listing on SIX Swiss Exchange, and at the same time took a decisive step into the U.S. data center market together with Neo Critical Power. The first order under this partnership confirms that our strategy is working and gives us confidence for the second half of the year. Our half-year results show that Centiel's profitable growth trajectory continues. Combined with the visibility we now have on U.S. business volumes, this gives us a solid basis for the second half of the year and beyond." Key figures for the 2026 Half-Year Results In CHF 1'000 H1 2026 Margin H1 2025 Margin Change

Net revenue 25'188 18'381 37.0%

Gross Margin 53.4% 47.2%

Adjusted EBIT 5'254 20.9% 2'954 16.1% 77.9%

Net Profit 4'598 18.3% 2'022 11.0% 127.4%

H1 2026 H1 2025 Change

Net Cash 9'244 7'759 19.1%

Equity Ratio 71.2% 57.3% 13.9 ppts - Net revenue increase of 37.0% reflects strong demand across all segments and successful expansion.

- Gross margin at 53.4% reflects a shift in the mix of hardware versus services, constant improvement in purchasing costs and standardized pricing.

- Adjusted personnel expenses declined to 17.3% of net revenue, despite a 24.6% increase in personnel costs to CHF 4.4 million in line with our plan to sustain a high pace of growth.

- Adjusted EBIT rose 77.9% to CHF 5.3 million (H1 2025: CHF 3.0 million). Reported EBIT of CHF 2.5 million was impacted by one-off costs of CHF 2.8 million.

- Adjusted profit for the period more than doubled to CHF 4.6 million (H1 2025: CHF 2.0 million), while the non-adjusted profit for the period according to Swiss GAAP FER decreased by 1.6% to CHF 1.99 million (H1 2025: CHF 2.02 million) due to the aforementioned business combination and going-public costs.

- Strong net cash position of CHF 9.2 million provides financial capacity to support our expansion and execution of strategic initiatives. Strategic Topics

On June 10, 2026, Centiel announced a multi-year strategic distribution agreement with Neo Critical Power LLC, to address the U.S. hyperscaler and colocation data center market. The agreement carries a potential business volume in the low triple-digit millions over the coming years, subject to projects, demand and execution. The first order under this partnership, worth USD 8.7 million, confirms that our strategy is delivering results. Realizing larger volumes, however, will require sufficient production capacity and certification of our products for the U.S. market. In light of the expected demand indicated by Neo Critical Power, Centiel is currently assessing various options to significantly increase its production volume, including the expansion of capacity at its existing manufacturing sites. Centiel expects to communicate further details on its production capacity expansion plans in due course. Centiel also expanded its global distribution footprint, with new channels established in Latin America (Guatemala), Africa (Mauritania) and Southeast Asia (Malaysia) - extending the company's addressable market and creating additional opportunities for organic growth. Leadership

Upon completion of the merger on April 16, 2026, the Executive Committee consists of Gerardo Lecuona as Chief Executive Officer, Filippo Marbach as Chief Operating Officer, and Paolo Doria as Chief Financial Officer, who succeeded Anke Ness on 1 July 2026 as part of a planned and previously communicated succession process. The members of the Board of Directors are David Bond as Chairman, the two co-founders of Centiel, Filippo Marbach and Gerardo Lecuona, and Gregor Greber, Christopher Detweiler and Andreas Leutenegger. Outlook

Reflecting the results achieved in the first half and the initial order under the Neo Critical Power agreement, Centiel now expects net revenue of around CHF 65 million in 2026 and above CHF 100 million in 2027, with an EBIT margin of 20% plus. The company continues to expect initial low-double-digit-million CHF revenue from the U.S. framework agreement in the current financial year, with substantial upside potential in the following years depending on delivery schedules and project implementation and final approval for the UL certification. So far, the implementation progress of those steps is well on track. The market for Centiel's products and solutions continues to grow and the company is focused on expanding its production capacity and developing its product portfolio to ensure it continues to provide innovative, leading-edge technology of the highest quality expected from a Swiss precision manufacturer. Download Links

Half-Year Report 2026: www.centiel.com/investors-media/financial-reporting/

Presentation Half-Year Results 2026: www.centiel.com/investors-media/financial-reporting/ Financial calendar

24 March 2027 Publication Annual Results 2026

26 May 2027 Annual General Meeting 2027

20 August 2027 Publication Half-Year Results 2027

Investors & Media Contact

Alexandre Müller

Tel: +41 43 268 32 31

ir@hq.centiel.com

media@hq.centiel.com Contact: Centiel Global HQ, Via alla Stampa 15, 6965 Cadro, Lugano, Switzerland, +41 91 210 36 83, ir@hq.centiel.com About Centiel SA

Centiel is a Switzerland-based technology company that develops, manufactures, and supplies power protection solutions for critical infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems designed to support operational continuity and energy efficiency. The company builds on engineering expertise in transformer-less and modular UPS technologies. Centiel operates through a network of subsidiaries and channel partners to serve customers in various international markets. Centiel (CNTL) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. For further information, please visit: www.centiel.com .

End of Inside Information