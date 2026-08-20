Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 20.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
NurExone Biologic! Massiver Turnaround - jetzt die Rallye?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3ET99 | ISIN: BMG0112X1056 | Ticker-Symbol: J060
Tradegate
19.08.26 | 21:45
7,994 Euro
+0,02 % +0,002
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Niederlande 25
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AEGON LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AEGON LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,0128,12207:39
8,0348,09807:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2026 07:10 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aegon Ltd.: Aegon announces Chief Financial Officer transition

Schiphol, August 20, 2026 - Aegon today announced that, in connection with the planned move of its head office and legal seat to the United States, it has agreed with Duncan Russell that he will step down as Chief Financial Officer and leave the company in April 2027. Aegon has initiated a search for his successor.

Aegon CEO Lard Friese said: "Duncan has made an invaluable contribution to the transformation of Aegon, strengthening our financial foundations and positioning the company for long-term success. He has also been a trusted advisor to me personally, and I have greatly valued his counsel and partnership. On behalf of the Board of Directors and all our colleagues, I would like to thank him for his leadership and dedication."

Duncan Russell said: "It has been a privilege to contribute to Aegon's transformation over the past years, working alongside colleagues across the organization. I am proud of what we have achieved together and believe Aegon is well positioned to deliver on the ambitions set out at its Capital Markets Day. While I will not be part of that next phase, I remain confident in the company's future and fully committed to supporting an orderly transition."

Aegon will provide further updates as appropriate.

Contacts

Media relationsInvestor relations
Carolien van der GiessenYves Cormier
+31 611 953 367+44 782 337 1511
carolien.vandergiessen@aegon.com yves.cormier@aegon.com

About Aegon
Aegon is an international financial services holding company with the ambition to become a leading US life insurance, annuity, and retirement group with international insurance and asset management subsidiaries. Aegon's portfolio of businesses includes fully-owned businesses in the United States and Bermuda, and a global asset manager. Via insurance joint-ventures in Spain & Portugal, China, and Brazil, and asset management partnerships in France and China, Aegon combines its international expertise with strong local partners. In addition, it holds a shareholding in a leading Dutch insurance and pensions company and, following completion of the announced sale of Aegon UK, which is expected around the end of 2026, will retain a minority shareholding in a leading UK long-term savings and retirement business.

Aegon's purpose of helping people live their best lives runs through all its activities. As a global investor and employer, Aegon recognizes its responsibility to address issues that affect the environment and society. The company is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands, domiciled in Bermuda, and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the New York Stock Exchange. More information can be found at aegon.com.

Disclaimer
This document contains information that qualifies, or may qualify, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting Aegon are included in its filings with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2025 Integrated Annual Report.

Attachment

  • 20260820_PR_Aegon announces Chief Financial Officer transition

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.