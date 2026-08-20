A research group from Germany and Austria has successfully manufactured slot-die-coated semitransparent organic PV (STOPV) modules with an aperture area of 210.25 cm². The STOPVs incorporate a near-infrared-reflecting back electrode and a metal-free top electrode. Such devices have previously achieved light utilization efficiencies (LUEs) of up to 6% at the laboratory cell scale, but performance has typically declined substantially when scaled to larger modules. "The novelty of our development lies in the innovative cell stack, and further, the successful upscaling to modules on areas larger than ...

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