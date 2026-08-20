From ESS News Clearstone Energy's Axminster Energy Hub, set to be a 150 MW battery energy storage system (BESS), has had its appeal rejected by the planning inspector appointed by the Secretary of State. Clearstone Energy (Clearstone) had announced the project in 2023, following its receipt of a grid connection at National Grid's Axminster Substation, located 4 km to the east of Axminster, near the border of Devon and Dorset in England. It applied for a permit to East Devon District Council (EDDC) in early 2024 under application 24/0096/MFUL, which was rejected by the Council in May 2025. At ...

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